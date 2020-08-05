Reynolds gets good marks in poll despite voters disagreeing with pandemic policies

Just 24 percent of voters agree with the state law, while 69 percent say individual districts should be able to decide how much in-person instruction schools provide.

That view is shared by 85 percent of Democrats, 68 percent of independents and 55 percent of Republicans.

Partisans split, though, over whether all schools should provide at least some in-person instruction.

Just over half, 54 percent, say they should have to do in-person teaching, while 37 percent say districts should be able to provide all instruction remotely.

While 76 percent of Republicans say that school districts should be required to provide at least some in-person instruction, just 31 percent of Democrats agree. Opinion of independent voters on the requirement lands between the two party extremes with 52 percent supporting the state law.