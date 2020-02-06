Read it yourself: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price's statement on the Iowa Democratic Caucuses developments

DES MOINES — Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price released the following statement on the 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucuses developments:
“While I fully acknowledge that the reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucusgoers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results.
“Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs, and we are working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible.
“Going forward, we are fully committed to the integrity of the preferences expressed by dedicated, passionate, and fervent Iowa Democrats. This caucus opened new opportunities for accessibility that were never available before – including over 1,500 caucusgoers attending satellite caucuses in senior living centers, Mosques, and overseas, and first-of-their-kind Spanish language and hand sign sites. This process will not be complete until we honor them.
You have free articles remaining.
“Since the beginning of the process, we have taken unprecedented steps to gather redundant reports to ensure accuracy of all underlying data. The IDP is nearing completion in collecting redundant materials from all 1,756 precincts, including hand-collecting materials from all 99 counties which are securely stored in Des Moines.
“Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP is prepared. In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns. This is the official record of the Iowa Democratic caucus, and we are committed to ensuring the results accurately reflect the preference of Iowans.”
The Iowa Democratic Party has 48 hours to respond to a valid, written, request for recanvass, signed by the candidate. Any request for recanvass must include the scope and credible explanation of the reasons of the request.
IA Caucus for Pete 2
IA Caucus Osage
IA Caucus Precinct 2
IA Caucus
IA Caucus tallying
IA Caucus FB Live
IA Caucus GOP
IA Caucus
Forest City GOP Caucus
IA Caucus 1 for pete
IA Caucus FB Live 1
IA Caucus FB Live 2
IA Caucus for Warren
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Twitter Vid
People are on the move. #IACaucus https://t.co/6GZyYe0YZc— Ashley Stewart (@GGastewart) February 4, 2020
EP5X5XOXUAEvrT0.jfif
State Representative Terry Baxter
Forest City caucus, GOP
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Ward 4 Precinct 2 results
IA Caucuses District 3
IA Caucus FB Live 1
IA Caucus FB Live 2
IA Caucus 24
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Grace's FB Live
IA Caucus delegates
IA Caucus straw tiebreaker
IA Caucus
IA Caucus tweet straws
@PeteButtigieg Precinct Captain Katie Koehler holds the straw she drew to break a tie. 2 Yang voters decided to leave instead of realign + breaking the tie themselves. Seems to be a consistent mindset among Yang voters to leave, according to attendees I've talked to #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/xXtaTFsLou— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) February 4, 2020