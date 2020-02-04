Precinct leaders describe issues reporting caucus results

Trailing Sanders was Warren who had 1.28 delegate equivalents, which rounds down to one, and 68 total caucusers which was just two caucusers behind Biden’s total of 70 caucusers.

Butler was one of Buttigieg’s weaker county showings in the area. Though he did receive a delegate, he actually lost a caucuser between rounds which was uncommon for him in the available county data.

The problem

The state party said a coding error caused a reporting error in the new app that was developed just for this year’s caucuses, and that backup systems were taking longer than expected.

The party released its first batch of official results at 4 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 19 hours after most caucuses ended Monday night. And even that information was incomplete, representing only 62 percent of all precincts.

For some precinct leaders, the problems began right from the beginning.

Linda Langston, chair of Cedar Rapids Precinct 25 at the Veterans Memorial Building Armory, wasn’t even able to download the app, perhaps because too many people were trying to access it in the hours before the caucuses, she said.