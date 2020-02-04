Precinct leaders describe issues reporting caucus results

DES MOINES — Caucus officials had myriad problems with the new results reporting app.
Then the telephone lines to state party headquarters became overwhelmed.
Those appear to be the primary issues, according to interviews with precinct leaders across the state, that caused the reporting of results from Iowa Democrats’ first-in-the-nation caucuses to fail so spectacularly Monday night.
Leaders from some of the state’s roughly 1,700 precincts said Tuesday they had trouble downloading the app in the first place, while others had issues entering data into the app.
Then, when those precinct leaders tried instead to call the results into the state party, the phone lines were so busy that they spent up to multiple hours on hold.
At least one precinct leader said he gave up trying to call in the results, and instead watched the drama unfold on TV.
Based on available numbers, Buttigieg is winning six of North Central Iowa’s counties (Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago and Wright) while Sanders and Klobuchar are both winning two (Butler and Franklin for Sanders and Mitchell and Worth for Klobuchar). Though none of those 10 counties are fully reported as of 6:32 p.m. CST.
Cerro Gordo County
In Cerro Gordo County, Buttigieg came out on top with 5.31 delegate equivalents and 302 caucusers while Klobuchar overperformed and took second place with 4.25 delegate equivalents and 244 caucusers. One small contributor to that performance could be an endorsement from local State Rep. Sharon Steckman who threw support behind Klobuchar in December and caucus night support from State Sen. Amanda Ragan who went with the Minnesota senator. Biden finished in third with 3.36 delegate equivalents and Sanders was just behind him with 3.18 even though Sanders lost caucusers between the first and second expressions. Buttigieg added the most caucusers between expressions while entrepreneur Andrew Yang lost the most with 54 people dropping off.
Hancock County
In Hancock County, with nine precincts reporting, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders and Biden garnered the most support with 81 votes and two delegates, 70 votes and one delegate, 42 votes and one delegate, and 41 votes and one delegates, respectively. Warren garnered 18 votes but no delegate. Buttigieg campaigned in Britt back in November 2019 and received support from Mayor Ryan Arndorfer in September 2019.
Winnebago County
Buttigieg was the only candidate to receive above one delegate equivalent, without rounding, in Winnebago County’s seven reporting precincts. He got 97 total caucusers which amounted to 1.65 delegates.
With 34 less voters and half a delegate less, Warren took second in the county which was one of her stronger showings in the North Central Iowa area. Rounding took her from 0.90 delegate equivalents to one full delegate.
Winnebago was one of the rare areas where Sanders lost caucusers between rounds. He had 40 people committed in the first expression but that winnowed to 33 in the final expression. Still his 0.60 delegate equivalents meant that he walked away with at least one delegate as did Klobuchar who had the exact same number of delegate equivalents before rounding.
Mitchell County
Amy Klobuchar came out as the big winner in Mitchell County’s 10 reporting precincts with 92 caucusers after the final expression which amounted to two delegates (rounded up from 1.57 delegate equivalents). Between rounds, she picked up a dozen total caucusers.
Buttigieg was the only other candidate to net at least one full delegate equivalent by getting a total of 58 caucusers. No one switched between expressions which gave the former South Bend, Indiana mayor 1.12 delegate equivalents.
Despite his showing statewide, Sanders finished in fifth behind both Biden and Warren though none of them received a full delegate equivalent without rounding. Biden’s 0.75 delegate equivalent bumped to one delegate while Warren’s 0.60 shifted to one delegate as well.
Worth County
For the four reporting precincts in Worth County, Klobuchar was the only candidate to get at least one delegate equivalent though she only hit that after rounding up from 0.53 delegates. Buttigieg finished in second and was .04 away from hitting the needed delegate number to round up. In the available precincts, which does not seem to include Northwood, Sanders and Biden combined for 15 total votes.
Franklin County
Bernie Sanders had the strongest showing in Franklin County’s seven precincts with 59 total caucusers going with the Vermont senator for a delegate equivalent of 1.05. Between expressions, Sanders picked up eight voters. Buttigieg finished in second with 41 caucusers which was good for one delegate (rounded up from 0.83 delegate equivalents) but he was unable to add a single voter between the two rounds.
Other than Amy Klobuchar, who finished with one delegate (rounded up from an equivalent number of 0.55) and 26 caucusers, no other candidate in Franklin County got over half a delegate and more than 30 votes. Biden and Warren tied for most voters lost with four each.
Wright County
Buttigieg was the only candidate in Wright County’s eight reporting precincts to net two delegates and get support from at least 100 caucusers. Sanders was second with 65 caucusers which gave him one full delegate.
The largest shift between rounds happened to Warren who started out with 32 caucusers but that dropped down to 9 caucusers in the final expression so she was unable to garner any delegates for the county.
Kossuth County
Buttigieg led Kossuth County with 134 votes and three delegates with 14 precincts reporting. Biden and Klobuchar followed with 111 votes and two delegates and 81 votes and one delegate, respectively. Sanders secured 37 votes and one delegate, while Warren garnered 23 votes and no delegates.
Floyd County
Floyd County was another winner for Buttigieg who finished in first with 77 caucusers and 1.22 delegate equivalents in the county’s four reporting precincts. Klobuchar took second in terms of raw totals with 73 caucusers but tied with Biden, who had 65 caucusers, for one delegate equivalents. No other candidate got at least one full delegate equivalent without rounding up. Sanders’ number was 0.666 which bumped up to give him one delegate equivalent. The largest shift between rounds happened for Klobuchar who added 10 caucusers.
Butler County
Sanders was the lone candidate in Butler County’s seven reporting precincts to pick up two full delegates after final expressions were in and he was the only candidate with 80 or more total caucusers.
Trailing Sanders was Warren who had 1.28 delegate equivalents, which rounds down to one, and 68 total caucusers which was just two caucusers behind Biden’s total of 70 caucusers.
Butler was one of Buttigieg’s weaker county showings in the area. Though he did receive a delegate, he actually lost a caucuser between rounds which was uncommon for him in the available county data.
The problem
The state party said a coding error caused a reporting error in the new app that was developed just for this year’s caucuses, and that backup systems were taking longer than expected.
The party released its first batch of official results at 4 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 19 hours after most caucuses ended Monday night. And even that information was incomplete, representing only 62 percent of all precincts.
For some precinct leaders, the problems began right from the beginning.
Linda Langston, chair of Cedar Rapids Precinct 25 at the Veterans Memorial Building Armory, wasn’t even able to download the app, perhaps because too many people were trying to access it in the hours before the caucuses, she said.
“If they had sent an email out a week ago telling you to download it more than four days before the caucuses,” it might have worked better, she said. “People thought it would be instantly there.”
Precinct 25 leaders waited on hold for about three hours to report their results by phone around midnight, Langston said.
One precinct leader didn’t bother to try the app in the first place.
Marty O’Boyle, the mayor of Eldrige and a veteran caucus-goer, reported the results from two precincts. O’Boyle said he didn’t bother to use the app; he decided to phone in the results.
“The app didn’t fail me. I didn’t use it,” O’Boyle joked.
O’Boyle said he was waiting on the phone for more than an hour when the line went dead. Rather than call again, he sat around and watched the returns on the news.
He finally received a call in the middle of the night from a party official asking for results. O’Boyle said he reported the numbers and also sent in photos of written tabulations.
Other officials described multiple different problems using the app.
Anne-Marie Taylor, chair of Iowa City Precinct 27 at Iowa City High School, started with the app, entering the total of 875 for the attendance at the event and seeing that the app computed how many supporters were needed for a candidate to reach viability.
“It was really nice,” she said.
But then they put down the phone to execute the first alignment.
“When we picked it up five minutes later, all our information was gone,” Taylor said. “We didn’t even want to trust it because we didn’t want to get anything wrong.”
Taylor reported the results by phone around midnight after being on hold for about an hour. “I’m assuming a lot of the hang-up was getting the numbers to the state.”
Reporters Erin Jordan, Bret Hayworth, Graham Ambrose, and Jared McNett contributed.