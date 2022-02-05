Political parties prepare for low-key caucuses

CEDAR RAPIDS — Just as they do every two years, Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses next week.

Democrats also won’t be doing their slightly-more involved version of a straw poll. Participation isn’t likely to be as great as in a presidential election year caucus because those campaigns won’t be encouraging their supporters to get to the caucuses.

However, party leaders say the absence of presidential candidates and the accompanying national and international media coverage doesn’t diminish from the important work of the caucuses at 7 p.m. Feb. 7

Both parties see the off-year caucuses as party-building opportunities. Caucus participants will elect central committee members and delegates to county conventions. Participants can indicate interest in serving on various committees and submit platform proposals. Caucuses also are an opportunity for candidates hoping to qualify get their ballot petitions signed.

That’s made more difficult by COVID-19 as many party members are reluctant to gather in large numbers.

The Cerro Gordo County GOP will be hosting its caucus at the Mason City High School, Clear Lake High School and the Rockwell Community Center.

The Cerro Gordo County Democrats will be holding it caucus at one location, the Lincoln Intermediate School in Mason City.

Schedules may vary from county to county, but in general, whether caucuses are in-person or virtual, doors open at 6 p.m. with the caucuses starting at 7 p.m.

To find Republican caucus locations statewide, visit iowagop.org/2022-caucus-locations. For state Democratic Party caucuses, visit iowademocrats.org/2022-caucuses.

