Phone app called ‘Shadow’ partly to blame for Iowa caucuses meltdown

One of the glitches that caused a delay Monday night in reporting results from the Democratic caucuses is a smartphone app developed by a company linked to operatives of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The issue Monday night was both user error, with precinct leaders failing to properly download the app or log in, as well as a technical glitch, according to Democratic officials across the state.

There were problems early in the night at some caucus locations using the app, largely because the caucus site leaders had trouble with the instructions for downloading the app and operating their phones.

But the main problem came separately when caucus sites started successfully reporting the data through the app, which was developed by a Democratic tech firm called Shadow.

The data was transferred from the app into another system also built by the vendor, which is based in Denver.

But when party officials eyeballed the numbers, they discovered that a second system for collating the data spit out only partial results. The vendor later discovered a coding error in this secondary system, which was later fixed.

Representatives for Shadow didn’t respond to a request for comment. But in a tweet, the company said: