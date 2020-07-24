You are the owner of this article.
North Iowans, election officials will have an easier option for voting this fall
North Iowans, election officials will have an easier option for voting this fall

A Mason City resident votes at their precinct location at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. Social distancing and sanitizing procedures are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

2020 hasn't been anything resembling typical or normal for North Iowans. This fall's election won't be any different. 

On Friday, July 17, state legislators announced that they would allow Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to mail absentee voter request forms for the election on Nov. 3 to every registered voter in the state. After the unanimous vote came in, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said that the decision was about accessibility. 

"We want this election to be as accessible as possible, we need it to be predictable for campaigns, we need it to be uniform across the state so Iowans in every county are treated the same, and we need it to be as secure as possible. This proposal accomplishes all of those things." 

Not only is the decision making things easier for voters across the state, including here in North Iowa, it's making things easier for election officials as well.

"I’m very excited about it because, if the secretary is sending them out, we don’t have to send out the request forms on our own," Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss said. "(It) saves us money on the local level."

Weiss laid out that while the state is sending the absentee voter request forms out, the actual absentee ballots for this election still go to county election officials. And if a form from the state somehow misses a voter, that person can still get a ballot request form from their county auditor's office. 

"We’ll send out an absentee ballot request if someone asks for it. We’re just not going to send it to everybody," Weiss said. 

Even with the increased vote-from-home option, Weiss thinks that there will be a decent amount of people who choose to do in-person voting on Nov. 3. "I really don’t expect it to be a whole lot different than elections in the past because there are people that like to vote absentee and people who like to vote at the polls." 

Of course when people do vote this fall, it won't be quite like past years, as a number of measures will be in place to make in-person voters as safe as possible during a pandemic. 

In the June primaries, that meant scaling back on the number of polling places and making sure to put barriers up in each location while also sanitizing surfaces and ensuring social distancing.

For Hancock County, which also whittled down its number of polling places in June, the decision is a benefit because the auditor's office had not planned on sending out request forms to all the voters in the county. 

"Unless a voter calls and requests a form but we weren’t planning on sending them to all," Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said. "Unless a voter calls and requests a form."

As to whether or not all of those forms and absentee ballots will make things tougher for election officials, Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore isn't too worried. "It is more hands on work but we’ll have sufficient staff to get those absentee ballots processed and counted," he said. "There’s more front-end work but on day-of it actually goes very smoothly and very quickly."

Though the decision was welcomed by state legislators, there was some consternation. 

Democrats tried, unsuccessfully, to allow county auditors to proceed with those separate absentee ballot request mailings, but Whitver argued that Iowans need confidence that election laws will be uniform, secure and free from fraud across the state. "You won’t have 18 counties sending out absentee requests and 81 not sending them out," he said.

To that, Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, said that GOP legislators had "muddied the process." And Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, added that Republican leaders were engaging in "scare tactics" aimed at misleading the public.

As of now, Pate's office intends to finalize absentee ballot request forms by the end of the month and start mailing them soon after.

