North Iowans, election officials will have an easier option for voting this fall

Weiss laid out that while the state is sending the absentee voter request forms out, the actual absentee ballots for this election still go to county election officials. And if a form from the state somehow misses a voter, that person can still get a ballot request form from their county auditor's office.

"We’ll send out an absentee ballot request if someone asks for it. We’re just not going to send it to everybody," Weiss said.

Even with the increased vote-from-home option, Weiss thinks that there will be a decent amount of people who choose to do in-person voting on Nov. 3. "I really don’t expect it to be a whole lot different than elections in the past because there are people that like to vote absentee and people who like to vote at the polls."

Of course when people do vote this fall, it won't be quite like past years, as a number of measures will be in place to make in-person voters as safe as possible during a pandemic.

In the June primaries, that meant scaling back on the number of polling places and making sure to put barriers up in each location while also sanitizing surfaces and ensuring social distancing.