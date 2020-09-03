No easy answers for farmers with derecho damages

In addition to crop losses, Naig said that an estimated 60 million bushels of commercial grain storage have been destroyed or damaged, which makes them operationally incapacitated.

He estimated another 60 million bushels of on-farm storage capacity also were destroyed or damaged. Naig expects that will lead to temporary on-ground storage this fall when crops are harvested.

Of course, not all crops will be harvested. The derecho, combined with hail in some areas, makes it questionable whether crops are “mechanically harvestable,” Naig said.

Although in some cases, crops will be considered total losses, the reality is that many crop insurance policies will require farmers to attempt to harvest crops, he said.

“That’s the way crop insurance works,” Naig said. “It’s a challenge.”

“Have a plan when the crop insurance adjuster comes,” De Jong said, adding that conditions can change between now and harvest time.