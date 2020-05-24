Life experience have prepared them, Democratic U.S. Senate hopefuls say

The candidates all point to life experiences as preparing them to serve Iowa in the Senate.

Mauro said he’s running to tackle big issues and his lifetime of community involvement as a teacher, a community organizer and business owner have prepared him for the six-year, $174,000-a-year job.

“It’s getting back to listening to Iowans, solving problems and giving Iowans a seat at the table — not just the establishment and special interests,” he said.

He’s best-equipped to do that, he said, because of his experience as a teacher in rural Iowa and building a business in the state’s largest city — a business he notes provides paid family and sick leave and has a leadership team that’s more than 60 percent women.

Overall, Mauro said, the race is about who can best address inequality.