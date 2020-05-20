June 2 primary plan includes face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer

In addition, the Linn County Auditor’s Office bought 5,000 disposable masks for voters. Voters will not be required to use them to vote, but they will be made available to anyone who does not have a mask.

It also bought 400 additional gloves, additional signage, spray bottles, microfiber wipes, hand sanitizer bottles, Cedar Ridge hand sanitizer and painter’s tape for 6-foot social distancing marks.

The auditors also plans to purchase thermometers for workers to take their own temperatures.

Johnson County Plans

In Johnson County, Auditor Travis Weipert received about $17,000 in grant money and has been using that in collaboration with other county offices to obtain supplies of personal protective equipment.

In addition to face shields and masks, Weipert has bought bootees for poll workers to wear while at the polls and remove when they leave to go home. He’s still trying to stock up on alcohol wipes, but believes he has plenty of spray bottles and towels.