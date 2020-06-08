Iowa state Senator Roby Smith introduces bill to curb absentee voting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Despite the record voter turnout in the June 2 primary election — largely due to absentee ballots — Iowa Republican state Sen. Roby Smith, District 47, has introduced legislation seeking to amend the process that made absentee voting easier.

House File 2486 seeks to undo emergency action taken by Iowa Sec. of State Paul Pate in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to minimize risk to the voting public, Pate, also a Republican, sent absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in April. As a result, absentee voting surged.

Smith's amendment would allow the secretary of state to make changes to election processes in the case of weather or wartime emergencies, but not for the current pandemic. Anyone requesting absentee ballots or voting early would be required to provide voter identification. Smith's amendment also would prevent Pate from making changes to early or absentee voting in the time of an emergency.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said the ability for residents to vote by mail was timely not only because of COVID-19, but also due to civil unrest in Davenport late Sunday night and into Monday morning.