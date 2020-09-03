Iowa senators hear from hard-pressed nonprofits

The impact of COVID-19 has been compounded by the derecho that left people without electricity for a week or more and some still without internet connectivity, added Lisa Gavin of Iowa Legal Aid. That means they’ve lost their ability to work from home, “and they are worried their employers are not going to be patient.”

“The needs have escalated tremendously ... but we are crippled in ability to respond,” Mehaffey said, because many nonprofits have lost their funding because of the pandemic.

What has been missing from the response, said Tamara Marcus of Advocates for Social Justice, is recognition that what the pandemic and derecho has made apparent has been real in underserved communities and communities of color before the current crises.

She also called on the senators to address climate change that, Marcus said, is the cause of a record number of derechos this year.

“We need to ask ourselves, ‘Why is it that each time we have a disaster or pandemic, the most-vulnerable are the worst impacted, particularly communities of color?’ ” Pino said. “The conditions they were living in before the crises were unacceptable.”