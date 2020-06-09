Iowa Sen. Smith defends proposed changes to absentee voting

Smith said the legislation also included the extensions of some deadlines to request absentee ballots, which he said would allow for more people to vote absentee. The proposed legislation extends from three days to 10 days the time period in which individuals who are hospitalized can request an absentee ballot, and it provides an extra week after the election for individuals who fail to sign the envelope when returning their ballot.

“This will actually expand absentee voting, and more absentee votes will be counted under this proposal,” Smith insisted.

The proposal, House File 2486, passed through the Senate’s state government committee, which Smith chairs, last Friday, after a sometimes heated debate. It is now eligible to be debated by the full Iowa Senate, and if it passes there would go before the Iowa House before heading to the governor’s desk.

Tony Bisignano, a senator from Des Moines and the top Democrat on the committee, remained unpersuaded by Smith’s arguments for the legislation.