Iowa GOP convention delegates on fire for Trump

“I have not seen this type of enthusiasm in quite some time,” Republican Party of Iowa national committeewoman Tamara Scott said Sunday on a call from Charlotte, where the convention will kick off Monday.

Unlike 2012, when supporters of nominee Mitt Romney and Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul had their differences, and in 2016, when not everyone had fully committed to Donald Trump, there is unity this year.

Convention-goers, including some Democrats, Scott said, “want the economy back. They want their jobs back. They want the pay raise raises that they had with the wage increases he created. They want the tax deductions that he made better for their families.”

“So when you understand what we had, remember what Iowa, what America had come through and how he helped us make America great again, we understand he’s the only one who can help us make America great again twice,” Scott said.