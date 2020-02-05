Iowa first-in-the-nation fans fear worst after caucus results kerfuffle

“Does it kill the chances (of Iowa staying first)? We don’t know that yet. But Iowa always has an uphill battle defending its position as first in the nation, and what this reporting mess, these difficulties have created is an even more uphill battle for the next time around,” said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University and author a book on the history of the caucuses.

Donna Hoffman, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, noted Iowa was first in the presidential nominating process before being first was a big deal. And ever since it became a big deal, other states have eyed the top spot, and countless officials and experts have argued Iowa should not serve as the leadoff state for myriad reasons.

This latest incident will only provide more ammunition to those critics, Hoffman said.

“This delay in results will force a discussion of Iowa's position in the system and it could very well be one in which Iowa does not come out on top,” Hoffman said. “Virtually no one outside of Iowa thinks Iowa should always be first. Some have been gunning for the caucuses for years, and this is likely the catalyst that at the very least forces a serious discussion about what the nomination system in the Democratic Party looks like.”