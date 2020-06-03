Hinson 'honored' to win 1st District GOP primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Just 38 minutes after the polls closed, it was all over.

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion, who got the endorsement of President Donald Trump and raised millions of dollars, steamrolled her opponent Thomas Hansen of Decorah in Tuesday night's Republican primary.

"I'm honored to be the Republican nominee for Congress in Iowa's First District," Hinson said in a video acceptance speech posted to her Twitter account just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"These are turbulent and unprecedented times, and we've all been impacted by the pandemic," she continued, thanking "essential workers." "My No. 1 priority is to get Iowans back to work as quickly and safely as possible."

Hinson said that, if elected to the House of Representatives, she would "stand up to the big banks who give preferential treatment to large corporations," cut business regulations and bring manufacturing jobs "home from China."

"The chaos and dysfunction we are seeing in Washington, D.C., is unacceptable to me, and I know it's unacceptable to you," she added.