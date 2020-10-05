High voter interest, busy campaigns on first day of early voting

Lines formed at local elections officials’ offices across the state Monday morning as Iowans cast the state’s first votes in the 2020 general election.
With those first votes being cast, candidates and the political parties that support them were busy doing the legwork to make sure their supporters were among those casting those ballots.
Iowa’s early voting period began Monday. County auditors began mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them, and thousands of voters cast their ballot in-person, which can be done between now and November 2 at county auditors’ offices.
Election Day is November 3.
“Starting today, our get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing every day, every hour until the polls close on November 3,” Republican state party chairman Jeff Kaufmann said.
Scott County auditor Roxanna Moritz said about 50 people were waiting in line to vote Monday morning in Davenport, and her office mailed out more than 37,000 ballots; about 20 people were in line at the Linn County auditor’s site, and the office mailed out roughly 50,000 ballots.
Polk County auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said nearly 400 voters had cast ballots in-person there before noon, and the office mailed more than 112,000 ballots.
Elections officials expect high numbers of early voting — perhaps a state record. There was record turnout in the June primary election as many Iowans voted early in order to avoid going to the polls on Election Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials expect more of the same this fall. More than 642,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of Monday, according to the Iowa Secretary of State. With 29 days remaining until Election Day, that’s already very close to the 647,152 early votes that were cast in the 2016 election.
In Iowa, there are plenty of races in which voters may be engaged. Polls suggest the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is very close, as is the state’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. That one could determine which party emerges from the election with a majority in the Senate.
Three of the state’s Congressional races appear to be close and the fourth, in the 4th District, is intriguing after the primary defeat of Republican nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King.
And Republicans’ unblocked control of the state lawmaking process is on the ballot in the form of the race to the Iowa House majority.
“This election is going to come down to the wire, there’s no doubt about that. And there’s so much at stake,” Kaufmann said during a conference call with state reporters. He then listed a series of issues — the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate filibuster rule, the Electoral College — that he said Iowa voters should consider when choosing candidates. “That’s why this election is so important, and that’s why every single vote matters.”
The Iowa Democratic Party held early voting kickoff events Monday morning in six cities across the state.
“From the record-setting number of absentee ballots already requested and the energy we saw at early voting locations this morning, it’s clearer than ever that Democrats are motivated to make our voices heard at the ballot box,” state party chairman Mark Smith said in a statement.
Greenfield spent the day on a four-event campaign swing through northeast Iowa, and her campaign unveiled a page on its website dedicating to helping people vote.
“Your vote is your voice, and we’re committed to making it easier for every Iowan to vote in the way that’s right for them — whether by mail, in person, or on Election Day,” Greenfield said in a statement. “As I criss-cross this state, I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are fired up for change in November. For the next 29 days, we’re going to be working hard to make that change a reality, and taking our fight to every corner of the state to earn every last vote.”
The national Republican Party, which is working in concert with the Trump campaign, has Trump campaign state director Eric Branstad and John Pence, senior advisor and nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, visiting towns throughout the state to rally volunteers, greet supporters and encourage them to vote. The Republican National Committee said it recently made its 2 millionth voter contact in Iowa.
The Biden campaign in Iowa also pointed to information on early voting at its website: iwillvote.com/IA.
“Joe Biden has put forward a comprehensive and clear plan to get this pandemic under control and get Iowans back to work, which is why we are seeing so much excitement and enthusiasm on the first day of early voting across the state,” Lauren Dillon, the Biden campaign’s state director, said in a statement. “Iowans should know it’s easy and convenient for them to make their voices heard and vote early this year — either by mail or in person.”
Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times and James Lynch of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids contributed to this report.
