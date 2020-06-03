Greenfield rolls up decisive win in race for Democrats’ U.S. Senate nomination

Ernst, 49, who was unopposed in the primary, talked about her sense of service that drove her to put in 23 years in the Army Reserves and Iowa National Guard and led her to the Senate.

In Iowa, she said, “we serve each other, we work together as a team and we serve our community.”

She noted that President Donald Trump has called her “relentless” in her efforts on behalf of Iowans and promised to “continue to be your relentless fighter in the United States Senate.”

The primary campaign was far from typical. Candidates avoided handshaking and door-knocking in favor of virtual events. At in-person forums, candidates were separated by distance and plexiglass shields.

As the nominee, Greenfield, who benefited from about $8 million in outside spending, will have all the resources of the party and its allies in her attempt to win what had been considered a safe GOP seat.

Ernst, then a state senator from Red Oak, flipped the seat from blue to red when Sen. Tom Harkin did not seek reelection in 2014. After defeating four rivals for the nomination, Ernst rolled past U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley by about 90,000 votes.