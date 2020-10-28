Greenfield off campaign trail after staffers had COVID-19 contact

DES MOINES --- Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, has temporarily halted her campaign’s statewide bus tour with less than a week remaining before Election Day after it was revealed that some campaign staffers came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenfield recently tested negative for COVID as part of her regular testing, and is undergoing further tests, the campaign said.

Greenfield is challenging Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in a race that polls have showed is very close and whose outcome will help determine which party emerges from the November 3 election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Last week, members of Greenfield’s campaign staff came into contact with an individual last week who later tested positive for COVID.

