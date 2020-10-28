 Skip to main content
Greenfield off campaign trail after staffers had COVID-19 contact
Greenfield off campaign trail after staffers had COVID-19 contact

Greenfield 1

Theresa Greenfield, democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, visits with South Shore Donut Co. owners John and Whitney Mixdorf during a campaign stop in Clear Lake on Tuesday.

 Chris Zoeller, Globe Gazette

DES MOINES --- Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, has temporarily halted her campaign’s statewide bus tour with less than a week remaining before Election Day after it was revealed that some campaign staffers came into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenfield recently tested negative for COVID as part of her regular testing, and is undergoing further tests, the campaign said.

Greenfield is challenging Republican first-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in a race that polls have showed is very close and whose outcome will help determine which party emerges from the November 3 election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Last week, members of Greenfield’s campaign staff came into contact with an individual last week who later tested positive for COVID.

Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield in Clear Lake to talk COVID, jobs

“While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including (Wednesday’s) events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team,” Greenfield campaign communications director Sam Newton said in a statement. “(Greenfield) is eager to get back on her (get out the vote) tour once we get test results and we’re absolutely certain it’s safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon.”

