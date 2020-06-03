Finkenauer seeks to end ‘loophole’ in Iowa use of federal transportation funds

“I remember one of the arguments was they’d rather have four bridges than one bridge,” Finkenauer said earlier this week. “As I like to say, and as I know many other people would agree with, I’d rather have one bridge that was done with American steel and American labor, and know it’s going to stand the test of time, than four bridges that are going to fall down in 20 years.”

Anderson said the design standards are the same, regardless of whether a fund swap is used.

“We don’t develop a project differently. We have very detailed specifications for design, for materials, for construction,” he said. “The life of bridges is the same whether state or federally funded. The quality is not impacted.”

Local support

Finkenauer’s proposal has support from unions as well as some local governments.

Fund swaps “take money out of workers’ pockets,” according to Bill Gerhard, president of the Iowa State Building and Construction Trades Council. Finkenauer’s plan would end “a scheme that does real damage to local workers and manufacturers.”