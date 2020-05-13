Even before coronavirus, Ernst campaign was mobilizing online supporters

The online presence doesn’t replace a traditional campaign and won’t go away when the coronavirus threat is over, Pritchard said.

“This campaign tool allows folks to participate when it works for them,” he said. “Iowans are busy with work, families and so on. JoniHQ meets folks where they are and allows them to get involved — and to encourage their friends, family and neighbors to get involved — when it works for their schedule.”

That will be an important element of campaigns this year because, despite the coronavirus, many activists want to be involved in campaigns, said Norm Sterzenbach of GPS Impact, who has worked for numerous Democratic campaigns.

“Volunteers want to feel a part of the campaign, they want to be invested in a campaign,” Sterzenbach said.

However, if volunteers can’t go out and do the campaign activities they normally do, they may feel disconnected and may miss the social aspect of a campaign.

“The desire to be involved is still there, so the challenge for campaigns then is to give them the tools to engage,” Sterzenbach said.