Ernst has faith in Iowa absentee voting process

His counterpart at the Iowa Democratic Party accused Republicans of “trying to rip away vote-by-mail efforts during a global pandemic.”

“Republicans and Donald Trump are trying to suppress voters because they are terrified of being held accountable at the ballot box,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican, said election integrity is important to her. So having someone other than the voter put personal information on the absentee ballot request form “makes me a little nervous,” she said while in Cedar Rapids earlier this week.

However, Ernst, a former Montgomery County auditor, called Iowa’s absentee ballot system “very strong.”

“I do have faith in our county auditors, and I know so many of our county auditors, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans, and I think it’s great that we have a decentralized way of doing our elections still monitored by the Iowa State Code and our secretary of state,” Ernst said.