Clear Lake Community School District received overwhelming support for its public measure specifying the use of revenues from the SAVE fund.
With this vote, the revenue purpose statement, originally in effect until 2031, will be extended to 2051.
The revenue purpose statement voters were asked to pass this year is the same one they passed in 2010, according to Superintendent Doug Gee.
In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Iowa House File 546 into law, extending the statewide penny sales tax to Jan. 1, 2051, which is projected to generate $26.2 billion between 2019 and 2051 for school districts.
SAVE, which replaced all local sales and service taxes on July 1, 2008, was created to help Iowa school districts fund infrastructure projects as well as provide property tax relief.
Clear Lake received more than $1.2 million in statewide sales and service tax revenue in fiscal year 2018, according to the most recent Iowa data.
Gee said the revenue helps the district cover “big expenses,” like a $30,000 water heater and boiler.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we didn’t have that, we’d be taking general fund money for it,” he said.
School and city officials are exploring a partnership to build a health and wellness center on the south side of the Clear Lake High School gym, which will include several facilities such as an auxiliary gym, a running track and a fitness room.
The school district already owns the land where the center would be built, and utilities are already in place.
Ideally, the public would vote on a bond issue for the project in March 2020, and the best-case scenario would be for it to be completed in November or December 2021.
Gee said the project’s scope, and how it will be funded, haven’t been determined yet, but sales tax revenue would give the district flexibility.
In early September, Okoboji, Spirit Lake and Spencer residents passed revenue purpose statements related to SAVE Fund revenue in special elections.
Three Clear Lake School District Director At-Large seats were also up for election. Michael Moeller (30.52 percent), John Brady (26.5 percent) and Chad Kuhlers (21.53 percent) were elected. John Raymond (20.64 percent) also ran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.