Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, October 9, 2020:

ERNST’S RIDE THIS WEEKEND: Joni Ernst’s Ride Across Iowa is scheduled for this weekend, with six stops over two days on a literal river-to-river motorcycle ride across the state.

Ernst, a Republican first-term incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ernst replaced her annual Roast and Ride campaign fundraiser with this event, which will instead benefit two charities: Cedar Rapids derecho recovery and the Puppy Jake Foundation, which pairs military veterans with service animals.

The stops will be Saturday in Sioux City, Carroll, and Des Moines, and Sunday in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Each stop will feature a short program, including remarks from Ernst, other Republicans, and the charities.

Tickets are $10 for riders and can be purchased at roastandride.com.