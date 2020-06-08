Campaign Almanac

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, June 8:

SAND ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Iowa auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, endorsed Theresa Greenfield, the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate.

Greenfield faces Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Elections experts expect the race to be competitive and figure in the national race for political control of the U.S. Senate.

“For too long, Iowans have paid the price for corruption and a lack of accountability in Washington,” Sand said in a news release provided by the Greenfield campaign. “I’m endorsing Theresa Greenfield in this critical race because we can trust Theresa to be a good steward of our taxpayer dollars and make sure that Congress is answering to people.”

SIERRA CLUB ENDORSES AXNE: The Des Moines chapter of the Sierra Club endorsed Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne’s re-election bid in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

Axne faces former Republican Congressman David Young in a rematch of their 2018 campaign.