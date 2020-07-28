Campaign almanac

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, July 27, 2020:

FINKENAUER’S FIRST AD READY: Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic incumbent in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race, launched her first 2020 campaign ad.

The ad, titled “Build Up,” features Finkenauer’s father, a retired union pipefitter-welder. The spot will begin airing on broadcast, cable TV and streaming services throughout the district, the campaign said.

“I’m working to build up American manufacturing by making sure infrastructure projects use American-made material and pay good wages, to help Iowans to not only make a good living but to have a good life,” Finkenauer says in the ad.

Finkenauer, who is finishing her first two-year term in Congress, faces Republican Ashley Hinson in what is expected to be a competitive race.

BIOFUELS GROUP TAKES ON EPA: A biofuels advocacy group is launching a new ad campaign to highlight the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s use of waivers that allow oil companies to avoid full compliance with the federal ethanol mandate.

The waivers lessen demand for biofuels; renewable fuels is a $5 billion industry in Iowa, according to one industry organization.