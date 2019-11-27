Kicking off an extended campaign tour as Iowans come out of Thanksgiving tryptophan-induced comas probably makes sense for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Although he maintains a sizable nationwide lead in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Biden has fallen behind in Iowa.
So 65 days before the Feb. 3 caucuses, Biden will embark on an eight-day, 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour of Iowa that will start Saturday in Council Bluffs and end Dec. 7 in Cedar Rapids.
He'll appear in Mason City at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 3 at the Historic Park Inn Hotel on West State Street.
Given that the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will interrupt campaigning, “now is a relatively good time for him to put on a push to bolster support,” according to University of Iowa political scientist Tim Hagle.
“Push too late into December and the campaign will find an audience of Iowans focused on other things,” Grinnell College political science professor Barbara Trish said.
Eight days is a long time for a well-known candidate polling in the top tier to spend on the road, she said. Along with the fact Biden has about 100 Iowa staffers and has opened field offices around the state, the tour tells Trish that even if Iowa is not a “must win” contest for Biden, “the campaign wants to have a credible performance.”
“With just over two months to the caucuses, campaigns are also thinking about securing second-choice supporters and turning supporters into volunteers who will fuel the ground game,” Trish added.
Polling numbers are — and have been — all over the place. A year ago, national polls had Biden leading the field by as much as 17 percentage points over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 23 points over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Today, the margins are much closer. The RealClearPolitics.com national polling average has Biden at 29.8 percent, Sanders at 19.3 and Warren at 18.5.
You have free articles remaining.
In Iowa, Biden’s numbers have fallen further. He led Sanders by 13 points a year ago, but is tied with Sanders at 17 percent behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23.5 percent and Warren at 17.8 percent in the RealClearPolitics.com average.
The tour should signal to Biden’s supporters and those who have him on their shortlists that he’s competing for a win in Iowa, Hagle said. Appearing to give up on Iowa might encourage his backers to look at one of the other candidates running in the middle lane.
“Buttigieg seems to have moved to the middle lane to try to capture some of that vote, and Klobuchar still is there,” Hagle said, referring to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “If Biden were to fade entirely or just give up on Iowa, it might give either of them a greater chance.”
Another goal of the tour might be to earn favorable coverage from local media along the tour route, Trish said. All the communities Biden will visit have local newspapers, and many have local radio, too.
“The press likes to cover bus tours,” added David Redlawsk, a former University of Iowa political science professor now teaching at the University of Delaware. He’s been in Iowa since August following the candidates on the campaign trail.
There’s no quantitative measure of success, but an eight-day bus tour comes with some risk because “all eyes — including the campaign’s — will be on the size of the crowds and the reception the vice president gets,” Trish said.
Biden may not need to win Iowa, but failing to meet expectations would make the road ahead harder, Redlawsk said.
“We’re still two months out, and all evidence is that Iowans make up their minds quite late,” he said. “Even with the latest polling, Biden still is in the front-runner group.”
“A bus tour that flops would be a blow for the campaign,” Trish agreed, but given the uncertainty of the campaign, such as the large percentage of likely caucusgoers who haven’t made up their minds, “it might just prompt a campaign to forge on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.