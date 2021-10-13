 Skip to main content
Absentee ballots ready for November election in Cerro Gordo County

Absentee ballots are now available in Cerro Gordo County for the city and school elections, which are now only weeks away. 

Voters can cast their absentee ballots at the auditor's office in Cerro Gordo during normal business hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. 

The last day to vote absentee in the auditor's office is 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 2.

For more information, or to complete an absentee ballot request form, call the auditor's office at 641-421-3041 or visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

