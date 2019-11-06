{{featured_button_text}}

North Iowans took to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their cities and school boards, and whether to spend their tax dollars on public projects. 

Here are the unofficial results of the contested races in the Globe Gazette's readership area.  Note: Write-in vote results were not available at press time.

In the race between incumbent At-Large Mason City Council Member Paul Adams and former-Councilman Max Weaver, Adams defeated Weaver by nearly a 3-1 margin.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY

Registered voters: 30,818

Ballots cast: 4,719

Percentage turnout: 15.31

100 percent precincts reporting

MASON CITY:

Council-at-large

2,507 (73%) - Paul Adams (incumbent)

913 (27%) - Max F. Weaver

MESERVEY: 

Council-at-large (Vote for three) 

Write in

Council-at-large (To fill vacancy) 

Write in

PLYMOUTH:

Council-at-large (Vote for two)

Write in

ROCK FALLS:

Mayor (To fill vacancy)

19 (31%) - Joanna Augustus

43 (69%) - Megan Quam

ROCKWELL: 

Council-at-large (Vote for two) 

136 (44%) - Brian Koob (incumbent)

65 (21%) - Wendy Perott

102 (33%) - Larry Wentz (incumbent)

SWALEDALE:

Mayor

Write in

VENTURA: 

Mayor (To fill vacancy)

44 (39%) - Dustin M. Pachtinger

66 (58%) - Joe Schmit

Council-at-large (Vote for three)

63 (20%) - Cory Caldwell

101 (32%) - Daryl Heinemann

93 (30%) - John Quintus (incumbent)

55 (17%) - Michael Thackery (incumbent)

CLEAR LAKE SCHOOLS:

Director-at-large (Vote for three)

346 (27%) - John Brady (incumbent)

289 (22%) - Chad E. Kuhlers (incumbent)

402 (31%) - Michael Moeller (incumbent)

256 (20%) - John Raymond

Public Measure A -- To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clear Lake Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund on and after January 1, 2031.

469 (89%) - Yes

56 (11%) - No

CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOLS: 

66 (40%) - Martin Coleman

100 (60%) - David Luett

GHV SCHOOLS:

Director At Large (Vote for two)

77 (28%) - Pamela Roberts

103 (38%) - Gene Toppin

87 (32%) - Kim Upmeyer

WEST FORK SCHOOLS: 

District One Director (Vote for one)

143 (44%) - Rob Heimbuch (incumbent)

175 (54%) - Jeffrey J. Tudor

District Two Director (Vote for one) 

Write in

FLOYD COUNTY

Registered voters: 11,091

Ballots cast: 2,653

Percentage turnout: 23.92

100% precincts reporting

Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?

1,717 (68%) - Yes 

809 (32%) - No

CHARLES CITY:

City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): 

655 (20%) - Craig Hamm

714 (22%) - Phillip Knighten

758 (23%) - Phoebe Pittman

764 (23%) - Keith S. Starr

366 (11%) - Ann Teeter

CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT: 

Board Director (District Two) (South B) (Vote for no more than one): 

124 (49%) - Martin Coleman

128 (50%) - David Luett

CHARLES CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): 

1,160 (35%) - Janiece Bergland

984 (30%) - Robin Macomber

1,155 (35%) - Patricia Rottinghaus

SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC MEASURE: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?

1,438 (79%) - Yes

401 (22%) - No

COLWELL:

Mayor: 

Write in

City council (Vote for no more than five): 

Write in

FLOYD:

City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three): 

42 (24%) - Merlin Holtz

57 (32%) - Cleone King

48 (27%) - Michael Miller

29 (16%) - Jeremy Stewart

MARBLE ROCK: 

City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than two): 

25 (17%) - John P. Marzen

65 (45%) - Chad Schriever

54 (37%) - Kaylah Schweizer

NASHUA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

District Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): 

Write in

NORTH BUTLER SCHOOLS UNINCORPORATED AREA:

School Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one): 

18 (50%) - Shelby Gallagher

18 (50%) - Addison Johnson

School Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than one): 

18 (49%) - John Endelman

19 (51%) - Elizabeth Schroeder

OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT (part of the district is in Floyd County):

Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?

4 (31%) - Yes

9 (69%) - No

ROCKFORD:

Rockford public measure: Do you approve of the discontinuance of the Board of Trustees of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant and turning over the operation of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant to the Rockford City Council?

90 (41%) - Yes

132 (59%) - No

RUDD:

Mayor: 

53 (84%) - Jeffrey C. Buland

8 (13%) - Donna M. Lunsford

HANCOCK COUNTY

Registered voters: 7,715

Ballots cast: 1,388

Percentage turnout: 17.99

100% precincts reporting

BRITT:

Council (vote for three): 

50 (7%) - Thomas Anderson

165 (22%) - Curt Gast

126 (17%) - Jay Ryerson

236 (31%) - Stacy Swenson

174 (23%) - Karrie S. Wallen

CORWITH:

Council (vote for three) 

39 (19%) - Sharon Hankins

49 (24%) - Cathy D. Lloyd

28 (14%) - Scott A. Peterson

14 (7%) - Bonita Schissel

Council (to fill vacancy) 

Write in

CRYSTAL LAKE

Mayor

33 (35%) - Steven Hanna

61 (65%) - Les Leibrand

Council (vote for three)

34 (14%) - Laura Blocker

71 (29%) - Duane Harms

39 (16%) - Russell K. Helm

43 (18%) - Loretta K. Oudekerk

FOREST CITY:

Council At Large (Vote for 1)

10 (32%) - Kip Murphy

21 (68%) - Karl Wooldridge

GARNER:

Council (vote for two) 

158 (20%) - Jennifer Breister

307 (38%) - Glen Juhl

334 (41%) - Marline K. Lewerke

Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one)

230 (54%) - Don Bell

196 (46%) - David J. Greiman

KLEMME:

Council (vote for two)

4 (3%) - David Abele

45 (33%) - Doug Taft

52 (38%) - Daniel Wolf

WODEN:

Council (vote for two)

Write in

BELMOND-KLEMME SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Director District 2

36 (28%) - Sara Hansen

92 (72%) - Ryan Meyer

Director District 3

45 (36%) - Daniel Gabrielson

80 (63%) - Jim Swenson

Director District 5

60 (50%) - Teresa M. Mosiman

59 (50%) - Michelle D. Murphy

Belmond-Klemme Public Measure WR

56 (46%) - Yes

66 (54%) - No

FOREST CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Director District 1

123 (61%) - Keila Buffington

78 (39%) - Beth Clouse

GHV SCHOOL DISTRICT:

School board director-at-large (vote for two): 

392 (42%) - Pamela J. Roberts

206 (22%) - Gene Toppin

325 (35%) - Kim Upmeyer

MITCHELL COUNTY

Registered voters: 7,133

Ballots cast: 1,067

Percentage turnout: 14.96

100% precincts reporting

CARPENTER:

Mayor (vote for one) 

Write in

Council (vote for five)

Write in

ORCHARD:

Mayor (vote for one)

Write in

Council (vote for three)

Write ins

OSAGE:

Council at-large (vote for one)

67 (17%) - Chrystal Berche

314 (81%) - Darla Olson

RICEVILLE:

Mayor (vote for one)

Write in

ST ANSGAR:

Mayor

222 (68%) - Keith N. Horgen

105 (32%) - Norman E. Johnson

OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?

156 (33%) - No

323 (67%) - Yes

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Registered voters: 7,804

Ballots cast: 1,097

Percentage turnout: 14.06

100% precincts reporting

BUFFALO CENTER:

City council (vote for three)

118 (23%) - Jared Bechler

93 (18%) - Ricardo Garcia

89 (17%) - Janell Martini

128 (25%) - Tanner Weaver

88 (17%) - Debra Wirth

FOREST CITY:

City council at large (vote for one)

99 (21%) - Kip Murphy

357 (77%) - Karl Wooldridge

SCARVILLE: 

City council (vote for three)

Write in

THOMPSON:

Mayor 

54 (44%) - Daniel W. Newton

67 (55%) - Dan Swearingen

City council (vote for three)

92 (29%) - Cara Chapman

77 (24%) - Troy Fleener

67 (21%) - Todd Hughes

77 (24%) - Stacy Willert

FOREST CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Director of District One (vote for one)

307 (58%) - Keila Buffington

224 (42%) - Beth Clouse

ALGONA SCHOOL DISTRICT:

Director-at-large (vote for four)

0 Eric Baker

0 Andrea Louscher Vinci

0 Todd Louwagie

0 Tom Nugent

0 Brent Owen

Director-at-large (to fill vacancy) (vote for one)

0 Rodney J. Davis

0 Bill Farnham

0 Michael C. Schlievert

WORTH COUNTY

Registered voters: 5,503

Ballots cast: 828

Percentage turnout: 15.05

100% precincts reporting

FERTILE:

Mayor

52 (54%) - Nick Bailey

44 (46%) - Joyce C. Russell (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than two)

27 (15%) - Deena Biretz

76 (42%) - Cynthia A. Peters (incumbent)

76 (42%) - Ronald Rachut (incumbent)

Public Measure A

72 (78%) - Yes

20 (22%) - No

HANLONTOWN: 

Mayor

8 (15%) - Andrew Althof

12 (23%) - Linda K. McMullin

31 (60%) - Richard Scholbrock (incumbent)

City council (vote for no more than five)

22 (9%) - Crystal Brower (incumbent)

37 (16%) - Janet Fellin (incumbent)

36 (15%) - Samuel J. Fellin

44 (19%) - Linda H. Fulton (incumbent)

31 (13%) - Scott E. Hakes (incumbent)

42 (18%) - Julie Lossee

20 (9%) - Shannon Warren

Public Measure B

34 (65%) - Yes

18 (35%) - No

KENSETT:

Mayor

Write in

City council (vote for no more than three)

28 (20%) - LaRue Douglas

42 (30%) - David Heiken (incumbent)

27 (20%) - Herb Thompson

41 (30%) - Kris Woltzen (incumbent)

NORTHWOOD: 

Mayor

Write in

CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT:

District Two, South B (vote for no more than one)

76 (37%) - Martin Coleman

127 (63%) - David Luett (incumbent)

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT SCHOOL DISTRICT:

At-large (vote for no more than three): 

269 (27%) - John Anderson (incumbent)

259 (26%) - Larry S. Hovey (incumbent)

271 (27%) - Cindy Pangburn (incumbent)

187 (19%) - Blake Severson

