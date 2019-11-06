North Iowans took to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead their cities and school boards, and whether to spend their tax dollars on public projects.
Here are the unofficial results of the contested races in the Globe Gazette's readership area. Note: Write-in vote results were not available at press time.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY
Registered voters: 30,818
Ballots cast: 4,719
Percentage turnout: 15.31
100 percent precincts reporting
MASON CITY:
Council-at-large
2,507 (73%) - Paul Adams (incumbent)
913 (27%) - Max F. Weaver
MESERVEY:
Council-at-large (Vote for three)
Write in
Council-at-large (To fill vacancy)
Write in
PLYMOUTH:
Council-at-large (Vote for two)
Write in
ROCK FALLS:
Mayor (To fill vacancy)
19 (31%) - Joanna Augustus
43 (69%) - Megan Quam
ROCKWELL:
Council-at-large (Vote for two)
136 (44%) - Brian Koob (incumbent)
65 (21%) - Wendy Perott
102 (33%) - Larry Wentz (incumbent)
SWALEDALE:
Mayor
Write in
VENTURA:
Mayor (To fill vacancy)
44 (39%) - Dustin M. Pachtinger
66 (58%) - Joe Schmit
Council-at-large (Vote for three)
63 (20%) - Cory Caldwell
101 (32%) - Daryl Heinemann
93 (30%) - John Quintus (incumbent)
55 (17%) - Michael Thackery (incumbent)
CLEAR LAKE SCHOOLS:
Director-at-large (Vote for three)
346 (27%) - John Brady (incumbent)
289 (22%) - Chad E. Kuhlers (incumbent)
402 (31%) - Michael Moeller (incumbent)
256 (20%) - John Raymond
Public Measure A -- To adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement specifying the use of revenues the Clear Lake Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund on and after January 1, 2031.
469 (89%) - Yes
56 (11%) - No
CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOLS:
66 (40%) - Martin Coleman
100 (60%) - David Luett
GHV SCHOOLS:
Director At Large (Vote for two)
77 (28%) - Pamela Roberts
103 (38%) - Gene Toppin
87 (32%) - Kim Upmeyer
WEST FORK SCHOOLS:
District One Director (Vote for one)
143 (44%) - Rob Heimbuch (incumbent)
175 (54%) - Jeffrey J. Tudor
District Two Director (Vote for one)
Write in
FLOYD COUNTY
Registered voters: 11,091
Ballots cast: 2,653
Percentage turnout: 23.92
100% precincts reporting
Floyd County public measure: Shall the Floyd County Memorial Hospital of Charles City, Iowa, organized and governed under Chapter 37 of the Code of Iowa, be changed to be established and governed under Chapter 347 of the Code of Iowa?
1,717 (68%) - Yes
809 (32%) - No
CHARLES CITY:
City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three):
655 (20%) - Craig Hamm
714 (22%) - Phillip Knighten
758 (23%) - Phoebe Pittman
764 (23%) - Keith S. Starr
366 (11%) - Ann Teeter
CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Board Director (District Two) (South B) (Vote for no more than one):
124 (49%) - Martin Coleman
128 (50%) - David Luett
CHARLES CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than two):
1,160 (35%) - Janiece Bergland
984 (30%) - Robin Macomber
1,155 (35%) - Patricia Rottinghaus
SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC MEASURE: Should a revenue purpose statement, specifying the use of revenues for school infrastructure purposes the Charles City Community School District will receive from the State of Iowa "Secure An Advance Vision for Education Fund," be adopted?
1,438 (79%) - Yes
401 (22%) - No
COLWELL:
Mayor:
Write in
City council (Vote for no more than five):
Write in
FLOYD:
City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than three):
42 (24%) - Merlin Holtz
57 (32%) - Cleone King
48 (27%) - Michael Miller
29 (16%) - Jeremy Stewart
MARBLE ROCK:
City council (At-large) (Vote for no more than two):
25 (17%) - John P. Marzen
65 (45%) - Chad Schriever
54 (37%) - Kaylah Schweizer
NASHUA SCHOOL DISTRICT:
District Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one):
Write in
NORTH BUTLER SCHOOLS UNINCORPORATED AREA:
School Board Director (District One) (Vote for no more than one):
18 (50%) - Shelby Gallagher
18 (50%) - Addison Johnson
School Board Director (At-large) (Vote for no more than one):
18 (49%) - John Endelman
19 (51%) - Elizabeth Schroeder
OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT (part of the district is in Floyd County):
Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?
4 (31%) - Yes
9 (69%) - No
ROCKFORD:
Rockford public measure: Do you approve of the discontinuance of the Board of Trustees of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant and turning over the operation of the Rockford Municipal Light Plant to the Rockford City Council?
90 (41%) - Yes
132 (59%) - No
RUDD:
Mayor:
53 (84%) - Jeffrey C. Buland
8 (13%) - Donna M. Lunsford
HANCOCK COUNTY
Registered voters: 7,715
Ballots cast: 1,388
Percentage turnout: 17.99
100% precincts reporting
BRITT:
Council (vote for three):
50 (7%) - Thomas Anderson
165 (22%) - Curt Gast
126 (17%) - Jay Ryerson
236 (31%) - Stacy Swenson
174 (23%) - Karrie S. Wallen
CORWITH:
Council (vote for three)
39 (19%) - Sharon Hankins
49 (24%) - Cathy D. Lloyd
28 (14%) - Scott A. Peterson
14 (7%) - Bonita Schissel
Council (to fill vacancy)
Write in
CRYSTAL LAKE
Mayor
33 (35%) - Steven Hanna
61 (65%) - Les Leibrand
Council (vote for three)
34 (14%) - Laura Blocker
71 (29%) - Duane Harms
39 (16%) - Russell K. Helm
43 (18%) - Loretta K. Oudekerk
FOREST CITY:
Council At Large (Vote for 1)
10 (32%) - Kip Murphy
21 (68%) - Karl Wooldridge
GARNER:
Council (vote for two)
158 (20%) - Jennifer Breister
307 (38%) - Glen Juhl
334 (41%) - Marline K. Lewerke
Council (to fill vacancy) (vote for one)
230 (54%) - Don Bell
196 (46%) - David J. Greiman
KLEMME:
Council (vote for two)
4 (3%) - David Abele
45 (33%) - Doug Taft
52 (38%) - Daniel Wolf
WODEN:
Council (vote for two)
Write in
BELMOND-KLEMME SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Director District 2
36 (28%) - Sara Hansen
92 (72%) - Ryan Meyer
Director District 3
45 (36%) - Daniel Gabrielson
80 (63%) - Jim Swenson
Director District 5
60 (50%) - Teresa M. Mosiman
59 (50%) - Michelle D. Murphy
Belmond-Klemme Public Measure WR
56 (46%) - Yes
66 (54%) - No
FOREST CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Director District 1
123 (61%) - Keila Buffington
78 (39%) - Beth Clouse
GHV SCHOOL DISTRICT:
School board director-at-large (vote for two):
392 (42%) - Pamela J. Roberts
206 (22%) - Gene Toppin
325 (35%) - Kim Upmeyer
MITCHELL COUNTY
Registered voters: 7,133
Ballots cast: 1,067
Percentage turnout: 14.96
100% precincts reporting
CARPENTER:
Mayor (vote for one)
Write in
Council (vote for five)
Write in
ORCHARD:
Mayor (vote for one)
Write in
Council (vote for three)
Write ins
OSAGE:
Council at-large (vote for one)
67 (17%) - Chrystal Berche
314 (81%) - Darla Olson
RICEVILLE:
Mayor (vote for one)
Write in
ST ANSGAR:
Mayor
222 (68%) - Keith N. Horgen
105 (32%) - Norman E. Johnson
OSAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Public measure-Proposition A: Shall the Board of Directors of the Osage Community School District, in the Counties of Mitchell and Floyd, State of Iowa, for the purpose of purchasing and improving grounds; constructing schoolhouses or buildings and opening roads to schoolhouses or buildings; purchasing of buildings; purchase, lease or lease-purchase of technology and equipment; paying debts contracted for the erection or construction of schoolhouses or buildings, not including interest on bonds; procuring or acquisition of libraries; repairing, remodeling, reconstructing, improving, or expanding the schoolhouses or buildings and additions to existing schoolhouses; expenditures for energy conservation; renting facilities under Iowa Code Chapter 28E; purchasing transportation equipment for transporting students; lease purchase option agreements for school buildings or equipment; purchasing equipment authorized by law; or for any purpose or purposes now or hereafter authorized by law, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years to levy and impose a voter-approved physical plant and equipment tax of not exceeding One Dollar Thirty-Four Cents ($1.34) per One Thousand Dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district, and be authorized annually, in combination, as determined by the board, to levy a physical plant and equipment property tax upon all the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy of property taxes for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and to impose a physical plant and equipment income surtax upon the state individual income tax of each individual income taxpayer resident in the school district on December 31 for each calendar year commencing with calendar year 2021, or each year thereafter?
156 (33%) - No
323 (67%) - Yes
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Registered voters: 7,804
Ballots cast: 1,097
Percentage turnout: 14.06
100% precincts reporting
BUFFALO CENTER:
City council (vote for three)
118 (23%) - Jared Bechler
93 (18%) - Ricardo Garcia
89 (17%) - Janell Martini
128 (25%) - Tanner Weaver
88 (17%) - Debra Wirth
FOREST CITY:
City council at large (vote for one)
99 (21%) - Kip Murphy
357 (77%) - Karl Wooldridge
SCARVILLE:
City council (vote for three)
Write in
THOMPSON:
Mayor
54 (44%) - Daniel W. Newton
67 (55%) - Dan Swearingen
City council (vote for three)
92 (29%) - Cara Chapman
77 (24%) - Troy Fleener
67 (21%) - Todd Hughes
77 (24%) - Stacy Willert
FOREST CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Director of District One (vote for one)
307 (58%) - Keila Buffington
224 (42%) - Beth Clouse
ALGONA SCHOOL DISTRICT:
Director-at-large (vote for four)
WORTH COUNTY
Registered voters: 5,503
Ballots cast: 828
Percentage turnout: 15.05
100% precincts reporting
FERTILE:
Mayor
52 (54%) - Nick Bailey
44 (46%) - Joyce C. Russell (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than two)
27 (15%) - Deena Biretz
76 (42%) - Cynthia A. Peters (incumbent)
76 (42%) - Ronald Rachut (incumbent)
Public Measure A
72 (78%) - Yes
20 (22%) - No
HANLONTOWN:
Mayor
8 (15%) - Andrew Althof
12 (23%) - Linda K. McMullin
31 (60%) - Richard Scholbrock (incumbent)
City council (vote for no more than five)
22 (9%) - Crystal Brower (incumbent)
37 (16%) - Janet Fellin (incumbent)
36 (15%) - Samuel J. Fellin
44 (19%) - Linda H. Fulton (incumbent)
31 (13%) - Scott E. Hakes (incumbent)
42 (18%) - Julie Lossee
20 (9%) - Shannon Warren
Public Measure B
34 (65%) - Yes
18 (35%) - No
KENSETT:
Mayor
Write in
City council (vote for no more than three)
28 (20%) - LaRue Douglas
42 (30%) - David Heiken (incumbent)
27 (20%) - Herb Thompson
41 (30%) - Kris Woltzen (incumbent)
NORTHWOOD:
Mayor
Write in
CENTRAL SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT:
District Two, South B (vote for no more than one)
76 (37%) - Martin Coleman
127 (63%) - David Luett (incumbent)
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT SCHOOL DISTRICT:
At-large (vote for no more than three):
269 (27%) - John Anderson (incumbent)
259 (26%) - Larry S. Hovey (incumbent)
271 (27%) - Cindy Pangburn (incumbent)
187 (19%) - Blake Severson
