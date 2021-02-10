Election cybersecurity isn't a "one and done" issue for Cerro Gordo and Floyd County

In both the run-up to and aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, there were widespread fears about election integrity which were repeatedly stoked by former President Donald Trump and disseminated through social media platforms such as Facebook.
Despite fears of supposed election irregularities outpacing actual issues with voting, a number of state offices are working to bolster confidence for the coming years. In Iowa, that includes grant funding for election cybersecurity.
On Feb. 4, the office of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate shared a press release that said each county in the state would be provided grants of $10,000 for cybersecurity enhancements.
"Protecting elections with proven cybersecurity methods is a top priority for my office. The security and integrity of Iowa’s elections is strong, and these grants will help ensure they remain strong by boosting our cyber maturity," Pate said.
At the local level, counties such as Cerro Gordo and Floyd are figuring how to best use such funding.
"It’s going to continue what we always do. We continually invest in cybersecurity," Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said of the funding.
According to Wedmore, anytime the county can emphasize that it's making elections as fair and safe as possible is a good thing.
"The thing to highlight is cybersecurity is never one and done," he said.
To Wedmore's knowledge, this is the first time the county has gotten election-related funding that's specifically focused on cybersecurity issues. And the guidelines for the funding are such that counties will at least have some discretion in how to use it.
"(It) gives each county an ability to maximize those dollars for cybersecurity," Wedmore said.
Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr also acknowledged that such funding is new for office as well though election officials there have had opportunities in the past to participate in cybersecurity and election hardware training which were no cost.
"I would say that cyber issues are changing all the time so most definitely there is an ongoing cost that counties are paying for things," Carr said.
According to her, even smaller cyber matters, such as switching addresses for websites, can add up cost wise for counties. But Carr went on to say that anything to boost election integrity in the eyes of voters is important because of how high the stakes are.
"It’s very important to do whatever we can to prevent any intrusion," she said.
The release from the Secretary of State's office goes on to note that, in 2020, Pate adopted several new administrative rules such as reporting requirements, improving password strength and utilizing "cyber hygiene scans" to strengthen the security of Iowa’s elections.
As far as funding sources, the release concludes by stating that the grant funding comes from a federal grant to Iowa through the Help America Vote Act. "The grants must be spent in accordance with the requirements of the law, which includes elements from the administrative rules adopted by Secretary Pate in 2020," the release stated.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.