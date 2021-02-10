Election cybersecurity isn't a "one and done" issue for Cerro Gordo and Floyd County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"(It) gives each county an ability to maximize those dollars for cybersecurity," Wedmore said.

Floyd County Auditor Gloria Carr also acknowledged that such funding is new for office as well though election officials there have had opportunities in the past to participate in cybersecurity and election hardware training which were no cost.

"I would say that cyber issues are changing all the time so most definitely there is an ongoing cost that counties are paying for things," Carr said.

According to her, even smaller cyber matters, such as switching addresses for websites, can add up cost wise for counties. But Carr went on to say that anything to boost election integrity in the eyes of voters is important because of how high the stakes are.

"It’s very important to do whatever we can to prevent any intrusion," she said.

The release from the Secretary of State's office goes on to note that, in 2020, Pate adopted several new administrative rules such as reporting requirements, improving password strength and utilizing "cyber hygiene scans" to strengthen the security of Iowa’s elections.