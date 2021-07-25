Eastbrooke residents place hope in city flood mitigation efforts

In just the past few years, Mason City resident Larold Robinette estimates that his home in the town's Eastbrooke neighborhood has had more than two feet of water get in from downpours.
When asked whether or not ongoing storm water mitigation by the city and Henkel Construction will help lessen or eliminate future damage from heavy rains, Robinette's answer was six words.
"I hope to hell it does," Robinette said.
The mitigation work, which was approved by the city council in April and is projected to cost at least $389,000, involves shaping a diversion ditch for storm water and then placing a bridge over the ditch that will tie into segments of the NIACC Trail, according to Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm.
"This project is to intercept water that had been flowing across a field out there and through the neighborhoods, washing debris in," Rahm said. "This project will intercept that water and carry it directly to Ideal Creek…(It will) prevent neighborhoods from being overtaken by water flowing across fields."
The project was targeted by the city after flooding in June 2018 when some area residents got as much as eight inches of rainwater in their basements. At that time, Pattie Dunn, of the River Run subdivision, said "There was so much (water) pressure coming up from our backyard ... that a railroad tie went through the window." In 2016 and 2008, the area also dealt with major downpour concerns. During the 2008 flood, several residents could actually be seen canoeing in the area.
Linda Giese, who's lived in Eastbrooke since 2015, said that when the project was still in the planning stages she actually sat in on an online meeting with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. She didn't get to have any input but said she doesn't really have any concerns with the work.
"It's great ... I think it's going to alleviate our water problem," Giese said.
A nearby resident named Mary said that her home doesn't have a basement so her water problem isn't quite the same but she's still hoping that the storm water mitigation works out for the best.
"When a downpour comes, it's scary," Mary said.
On Thursday afternoon, no work was happening at the diversion ditch, though Rahm has said that there's still plenty that needs to happen before the project is complete.
A big item to check off the list is the bridge. Per Rahm, a pre-fabricated structure should be coming sometime in August to span the gap created by the ditch and tie the NIACC Trail together. Rahm said that he hopes everything is done by September.
"That hinges on the bridge manufacturer. Everything seems to be taking longer with materials," Rahm said.
Down the line, Rahm said he anticipates city officials having to address storm water issues with a twin-box culvert on South Virginia Avenue and in an area north of the downtown district around about Ninth Street.
"With these more heavy rain events, those storm sewer pipes don’t have the capacity to get that away fast enough so we do want to take a look as a city to see what is in the system," Rahm said.
By doing so, Rahm said that the city could well avoid future headaches with flooding. "That’s always the goal and intent is to make these improvements to mitigate some of the issues we see," he said.
