Eastbrooke residents place hope in city flood mitigation efforts

"When a downpour comes, it's scary," Mary said.

On Thursday afternoon, no work was happening at the diversion ditch, though Rahm has said that there's still plenty that needs to happen before the project is complete.

A big item to check off the list is the bridge. Per Rahm, a pre-fabricated structure should be coming sometime in August to span the gap created by the ditch and tie the NIACC Trail together. Rahm said that he hopes everything is done by September.

"That hinges on the bridge manufacturer. Everything seems to be taking longer with materials," Rahm said.

Down the line, Rahm said he anticipates city officials having to address storm water issues with a twin-box culvert on South Virginia Avenue and in an area north of the downtown district around about Ninth Street.

"With these more heavy rain events, those storm sewer pipes don’t have the capacity to get that away fast enough so we do want to take a look as a city to see what is in the system," Rahm said.

By doing so, Rahm said that the city could well avoid future headaches with flooding. "That’s always the goal and intent is to make these improvements to mitigate some of the issues we see," he said.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

