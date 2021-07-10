Eagle Grove found to be out of compliance with DNR

Complications with a new wastewater treatment plant in Eagle Grove has led the city to fall out of compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.
Between July 2020 and April 2021, the Eagle Grove wastewater treatment facility released an excess amount of nitrate out of their plant in 13 of the 16 months, violating their national pollution discharge elimination system (NPDES) permit and the Clean Water Act, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
Signed into law in 1972, the Clean Water Act aims to control wastewater pollution by regulating how much effluent facilities can release into bodies of water before it begins to have negative impacts. Organizations with an NPDES permit are allowed to dump only a specific amount of effluent from wastewater into bodies of water following numbers set by the Clean Water Act.
For violating the Clean Water Act, the Iowa DNR entered into an administrative consent order on June 11 with Eagle Grove to fix the problem.
David Miller, a field officer for the DNR located in Mason City, explained that Eagle Grove’s new facility was one of the causes of the issue.
“The Eagle Grove plant couldn’t hit their nitrate level,” Miller explained. “Bottom line was the Eagle Grove facility was not working as expected.”
Concern over nitrate levels is due to its impact as a nutrient, and too much of it can cause overgrowth of aquatic plant life such as algae in the water. Too much nitrate can also harm the aesthetic appeal of bodies of water, turning them green, according to Miller.
Miller said that none of the bodies of water used for wastewater dumping by Eagle Grove saw the adverse effects of too much nitrate.
According to Eagle Grove City Manager Bryce Davis, the problem arose due to issues with the plant and how Prestage Foods treats its wastewater.
“It’s a brand new plant. There’s always going to be hiccups,” Davis said. “Things break down in the plant constantly, so we’re always trying to fix things and stay ahead of it.”
Eagle Grove began managing two wastewater facilities in July of 2018 when its new wastewater treatment plant began operations. Eagle Grove notably also receives over 1.1 million gallons of wastewater per day from Prestage, much more than the 600,000 per day they receive from the city, according to Davis.
The way Prestage treated its wastewater meant Eagle Grove couldn’t handle the abundance of nitrate it was receiving. According to Davis, Eagle Grove receives 85 percent of its total effluent from Prestage, which only exacerbated the problem.
“Their (Prestage) pre-treatment is doing too good of a job,” Davis said. “The waste we are receiving from Preston is doing a really good job treating the wastewater from a carbon standpoint, but their pre-treatment did not have any nitrate treatment in it.”
Prestage’s hefty wastewater demands mean a large percentage of the wastewater coming out of the facility had nitrate limits exceeding the allowed amount, and Eagle Grove had no way to fix it.
When Eagle Grove and Prestage discovered the problem, they immediately took steps to rectify the situation. According to Davis, Eagle Grove entered into the Administrative Consent Order to maintain compliance moving forward.
“We do admit we were out of compliance,” Davis said. “But we also had a plan to fix it.”
The wastewater facility has since instituted a pilot program as part of the administrative order and is now using MicroC, a carbon solution, to treat the excess nitrate levels. Prestage has also taken steps on their end to lower the nitrate levels coming out of their plant, according to Davis.
Miller said that, for now at least, Eagle Grove’s pilot program has fixed the problem and that they continue to make efforts to stay in compliance with the DNR.
“Thanks to the pilot program they instituted, they’ve been in compliance since early April,” Miller said. “Eagle Grove made very good faith efforts to get it resolved.”
As a penalty for being out of compliance, the DNR fined Eagle Grove $5,000. Eagle Grove must also have the necessary upgrades added to its wastewater facility by Jan. 3, 2023, with a construction proposal submitted by May 4, 2022.
