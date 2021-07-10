Eagle Grove found to be out of compliance with DNR

Complications with a new wastewater treatment plant in Eagle Grove has led the city to fall out of compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

Between July 2020 and April 2021, the Eagle Grove wastewater treatment facility released an excess amount of nitrate out of their plant in 13 of the 16 months, violating their national pollution discharge elimination system (NPDES) permit and the Clean Water Act, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Signed into law in 1972, the Clean Water Act aims to control wastewater pollution by regulating how much effluent facilities can release into bodies of water before it begins to have negative impacts. Organizations with an NPDES permit are allowed to dump only a specific amount of effluent from wastewater into bodies of water following numbers set by the Clean Water Act.

For violating the Clean Water Act, the Iowa DNR entered into an administrative consent order on June 11 with Eagle Grove to fix the problem.

David Miller, a field officer for the DNR located in Mason City, explained that Eagle Grove’s new facility was one of the causes of the issue.

“The Eagle Grove plant couldn’t hit their nitrate level,” Miller explained. “Bottom line was the Eagle Grove facility was not working as expected.”