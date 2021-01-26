Drainage district improvement plans defeated at latest Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meeting

"The remonstrance has been met and the proposed project should not take place," Rode said.

Despite the improvement plans being defeated, Rode did recommend that the supervisors consider a reclassification of the district. When District 2 Supervisor Casey Callanan asked what the pros and cons would be, Rode shared that reclassification would mean that "Landowners would only pair for repair on the portion of the facility that they actually benefit from."

Along with the potential reclassification, Rode said that six acres of land could also be brought into the district.

With the discussion, there were at least two issues at hand: the recognition that the district is over 100 years old and hasn't been improved since the 1960s and that Bushel Boy, a tomato grower out of Owatonna, Minn., broke ground on $35 million agricultural facilities that rest entirely within Drainage District 62.