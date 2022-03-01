Don O'Connor to seek election as Cerro Gordo County Supervisor

The impromptu election for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor is beginning to heat up.

O'Connor announced on Tuesday that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for the Cerro Gordo County Supervisor seat in district three.

"This is a great opportunity for me to give back to the county that has been so great to me," O'Connor said. "We've made some really great strides with the gentleman who have been there the past six years, and I want to just continue to build on that momentum."

O'Connor currently resides in Mason City and works as a business development manager for Farmers State Bank. O'Connor is involved with numerous groups across North Iowa including the River City Morning Kiwanis, United Way of North Central Iowa, the North Iowa Events Center and more.

Carol O'Connor, Don O'Connor's wife, works in the Ad Traffic department at the Globe Gazette.

Outside of a run for Cerro Gordo County Auditor in 2018, O'Connor has no previous experience in government, but that's something he believes is a good thing.

"I consider that (lack of government experience) to be a positive," O'Connor said. "The professional experiences I have had will allow me to slide right in to what they (the county) are doing."

The chance to run for the county supervisor seat came as a result of redistricting to the county, requiring new elections.

Currently, district one and three both cover parts of Mason City — district one, the western portion, and three, the eastern portion. District one also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while district three contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District two contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current districts.

District one will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while district three will cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District two will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

Chris Watts currently occupies the district three seat in the county, but redistricting has moved him and current supervisor Tim Latham into district one, leaving a vacant seat to be filled district three.

O'Connor will have some competition in district three, with Mason City City Council member Paul Adams announcing earlier this week that he would be seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the district three supervisor seat. No Republicans other than O'Connor have announced to run in district three.

Current supervisors Watts and Casey Callanan have both announced that they would be seeking re-election in 2022 in districts one and two respectively.

The county supervisor primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 7. The following general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

