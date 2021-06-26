Dog attack incident leaves 22 homes in Hampton unable to receive mail at their doors

After two incidents regarding a dog attacking a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, 22 homes in Hampton are left unable to receive mail at their doors.

In July of last year, a mail carrier for the Postal Service was attacked and subsequently bitten by a dog in the southwest area of Hampton.

No action was taken by either the Postal Service or the City of Hampton after the initial incident, but the same dog, a 40-pound terrier mix, attacked the same mail carrier on May 19 of this year, and that’s when Postal Service took action.

Because of the dog, the Postal Service decided to no longer provide door delivery service for 22 homes in an approximately two-block radius of the dog owner's home.

This has left many residents of the area upset that the actions of one homeowner's dog have led to consequences for their entire neighborhood.

Kim Waterman, one of the residents currently not receiving mail at her door from the Postal Service, said that the situation has been less than ideal.

“It’s 22 homes affected by one person’s dog,” Waterman said. “It’s been very frustrating.”