Dog attack incident leaves 22 homes in Hampton unable to receive mail at their doors

After two incidents regarding a dog attacking a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, 22 homes in Hampton are left unable to receive mail at their doors.
In July of last year, a mail carrier for the Postal Service was attacked and subsequently bitten by a dog in the southwest area of Hampton.
No action was taken by either the Postal Service or the City of Hampton after the initial incident, but the same dog, a 40-pound terrier mix, attacked the same mail carrier on May 19 of this year, and that’s when Postal Service took action.
Because of the dog, the Postal Service decided to no longer provide door delivery service for 22 homes in an approximately two-block radius of the dog owner's home.
This has left many residents of the area upset that the actions of one homeowner's dog have led to consequences for their entire neighborhood.
Kim Waterman, one of the residents currently not receiving mail at her door from the Postal Service, said that the situation has been less than ideal.
“It’s 22 homes affected by one person’s dog,” Waterman said. “It’s been very frustrating.”
Residents of the impacted area took to Hampton City Council on June 10 to raise concerns over being impacted by the decision and how the USPS failed to notify them that their door delivery service had been stopped.
“Nobody told us we weren’t getting mail,” Waterman said. “I had to call the post office to find out.”
This was a mistake that Postal Service postmaster Heather Taylor admitted to during the city council meeting.
Nicole Hill, a spokesperson for the Postal Service, confirmed that letters have now been sent to the impacted homes, and those who did not receive any letter will continue to receive door delivery service.
For the Postal Service, the safety of its mail carriers takes priority over the convenience of service to residents, Hill said. She pointed to the severity of the issue nationwide.
“In Iowa so far this year, there have been over 40 carriers bit … In the United States, a carrier is bitten every 15 seconds,” said Hill. “This is a huge issue for our workforce. Unfortunately, if there is a dog that has a tendency to bite, we do have to take measures to protect our workforce.”
The Postal Service gave affected Hampton residents three options on how to resume service to their homes. They could buy curbside delivery boxes, rent a P.O. box or apply for hardship delivery.
When asked if the City of Hampton could step in and assist in providing curbside delivery boxes or assist with fencing, Hampton City Manager Ron Dunt said the responsibility to rectify the situation lies solely on the residents impacted by the Postal Service decision.
An issue raised by Waterman, who lives next door to the dog owner in question, was the city's lack of action toward dealing with the dog.
“Now that we have to go out to the curb to get our mail, we might get bit,” Waterman said. “To me, it seems like they should have taken care of the dog problem.”
After hearing from the dog owner on May 27, the Hampton City Council, by a 4-2 vote, declared the dog “not vicious.”
As of Friday afternoon, the dog's owner has not responded to request for comment.
Like the rest of the residents impacted, Waterman is still not receiving door delivery service from the Postal Service.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont