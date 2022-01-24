Does the state have some of your unclaimed property? Here's the list

Do you know Steven Brekke? If so, let him know the state has six figures for him.

Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day, a good time to find out if Iowa is holding on to some money that's yours (besides your taxes, that is).

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald shared the latest report of Cerro Gordo County residents who are in the "Great Iowa Treasure Hunt."

"This past year, there was a total of $49 million reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt," said Fitzgerald. "In Cerro Gordo County alone, $514 thousand was remitted, meaning you, a neighbor or a favorite local business could be in the database."

Under unclaimed property law, when companies and other entities are unable to locate the rightful owner of money and valuables in their possession, they are required to report it to the state by Nov. 1 each year. Assets reported to the state include uncashed payroll checks, abandoned savings accounts, lost stocks and more. Iowa calls it the "Great Iowa Treasure Hunt."

"Each year after reporting season, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is filled with new assets waiting to be claimed," Fitzgerald said in a Monday press release. "In an effort to alert those in Cerro Gordo County of their funds, my office has created a list of people and businesses with the top amounts of unclaimed property."

Here's the list of those in Cerro Gordo who have unclaimed property:

1. SHIRLEY HASSE $123,816.35

2. STEVEN A BREKKE $108,264.27

3. SHIRLEY HASSE $98,427.20

4. ANNA MARIE LARSON-BOLINGER $73,214.29

5. LINELL D STAFF $42,181.83

6. STEVEN A BREKKE $38,917.71

7. ROBERT L MITTLESTADT TRUST UA 11 30 92 $36,156.98

8. BARCLAY COMPANY $35,224.00

9. SHIRLEY HASSE $29,834.37

10. DONALD EHLER $29,131.97

11. PAUL R LARSON $25,459.98

12. VERN M BERK $23,111.64

13. RYAN D NIELSON BISSETTE $23,076.20

14. DUNCAN DAN H $21,535.89

15. PAUL R LARSON $20,367.98

16. GEORGE BURMEISTER $19,312.84

17. MERCY MEDICAL CENTER $18,915.91

18. STEVEN A BREKKE $17,457.14

19. HERBST DOROTHY A $17,158.00

20. BRAD BORCHARDT $16,862.07

21. STARKS NELL E $16,801.65

22. SHIRLEY HASSE $15,788.21

23. DONNA P HUTCHENS $13,806.50

24. PERFECT CIRCLE CORP $13,367.73

25. KAY JU JAMES $12,899.57

Iowans can search their name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to locate any unclaimed property owed to them.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.