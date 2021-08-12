Delta variant driver of new COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo

Through Saturday, Aug. 7, data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows that the positive seven-day test rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County is around 6.95% with a testing volume of about 446 people over the same time period.
Up to Wednesday, Aug. 4, the "Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov" website shows that the seven-day positive test rate for Cerro Gordo County is around 7% with 44% of those positive, or about 15 people, being 17 and younger. The second highest age range was 30 to 39, which accounted for 32% of the positive tests or about 11 people.
According to CG Public Health Deputy Director Karen Crimmings, the major driver for those numbers in the area is the delta variant of the virus, which is about two-to-three-times as contagious as the original version.
"They (the Iowa Department of Public Health) did just start sharing that information with us on how much of the delta strain is being identified and I can tell you that that this is the prominent strain," Crimmings said Wednesday morning.
With that, Crimmings said that her department is seeing an uptick in activity that is being monitored through the CDC as well through the IDPH's reportable disease program which provides specific information about cases. She said that that data has been steadily coming in for months and that there haven't been any issues with getting it.
In part because of the increased contagiousness, Crimmings said that local health officials have seen a few breakthrough cases where someone who is fully vaccinated gets infected but she said that those have been mild.
"We would expect that that would happen but there is a very specific difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated," she said before pointing out that the vaccine was most specifically meant to protect from severe illness and death.
When asked about how many COVID-19 cases MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is currently seeing, and how many are from the delta variant, MercyOne North Iowa Communications Lead Angie Anstine said via email that that should be referred to public health.
The best protection from COVID-19 for someone, per Crimmings, is still to get vaccinated if they haven't already. CG Public Health offers entirely free, scheduled clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays. A number of doctor's offices have the vaccine as do pharmacies.
"If you haven’t been vaccinated and are eligible, get vaccinated," Crimmings said.
Crimmings' other two recommendations for people, regardless of vaccination status, were to mask up when in public settings and to continue to get tested if there's even the presentation of mild symptoms that might seem unrelated.
"And if you do test positive, we do want you to isolate for 10 days," she said.
Per CDC data, about 51.6% of the total population for Cerro Gordo County has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. For those 12 and older, the number goes up to 59.8%. It then jumps to 62.8% for people 18 and above and then to 85.1% for those in the 65 and older demographic.
Along with an uptick in cases, Crimmings said there's been a noticeable rise in vaccinations, too.
"What I can tell you is that we are seeing an increase of people who are coming in for their first dose."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.