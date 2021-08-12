Delta variant driver of new COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo

How does delta tracking happen?

An August 2 story by Tom Kertscher in the Tampa Bay Times noted that a typical COVID-19 test doesn't say whether or not a positive result is specifically owed to the delta variant.

The report did note though that it is possible to estimate what percent of cases are being caused by the delta variant by genome sequencing which figures out a large stretch of a DNA sequence for an organism. Variants occur when there are mutations in within that coding.

Kertscher then writes that the CDC collects "some 750 samples per week from state health departments and other public health agencies" to make its estimates.

Data on the CDC "Variant Proportions" page shows that more than 80% of new positive cases are owed to the delta variant in one of two forms.