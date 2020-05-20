Debate between Iowa's 4th District GOP candidates goes virtual

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All five candidates in the Republican race for Iowa's 4th District congressional seat will debate in a live-streamed event on Thursday, ahead of the June 2 primary election.

Voters can watch the broadcast, sponsored by the Cerro Gordo County GOP and radio station KGLO at 6:30 p.m. on the Cerro Gordo County GOP's Facebook page.

Candidates Randy Feenstra, Steve Reeder, Jeremy Taylor, and Bret Richards are each seeking to unseat incumbent Rep. Steve King, who was stripped of his Judicial and Agriculture committee assignments in 2019, after making a litany of racist statements.

King has a single Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten, who he defeated in the 2018 election, winning by a margin of 3 percentage points.

Bob Fisher of KGLO and Cerro Gordo GOP chair Barbara Hovland will moderate the debate.

