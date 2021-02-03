COVID-19 vaccine registration now available at Walgreens in Cerro Gordo County

At Wednesday afternoon's weekly press conference between Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, Hanft was unequivocally excited about the news.

"That really helps us," he said. "Public Health is all about making the public as healthy as possible. Get it wherever you can get it. We don’t have any ownership. It’s just going to make it easier on the public."

During the press conference, Hanft updated Schickel about where the county is with vaccinations and answered more common questions that residents have had about the process.

Hanft started by telling Schickel that the 200 people who were able to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine process in Cerro Gordo County this week will go through that on Friday. To those who didn't get in and were left frustrated by the registration process, Hanft had a message:

"We are ready to go and we do have the team that can handle this. The biggest problem with me is vaccine availability. We just don’t have enough for the demand."

