County treasurer reminds Cerro Gordo residents of property tax deadline

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright is reminding taxpayers that the second half of both real estate and mobile home taxes will be due March 31.

Penalty is applied to payments if postmarked April 1 or later.

Wright recommends using the second half coupon attached to the statement; the canceled check will serve as receipt. Those wishing for an additional receipt should enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

The Cerro Gordo County treasurer's office is requesting those who need to pay taxes and motor vehicle renewals to use the preferred method of visiting www.iowatreasurers.org. Customers can also use the mail or the courthouse's new parking lot walk-up window as alternatives to in-person visits.

The Cerro Gordo County Courthouse is currently open to the public, with masks required for entry and social distancing of six feet from others.

For more information, call the treasurer's office at 641-421-3127 or email cgtreas@cgcounty.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

