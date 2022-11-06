County supervisor district seats recapped

The Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors in February voted to approve the proposed districts from the Iowa Legislative Services Agency.

The new districts were approved on a 2-1 vote with supervisor Chris Watts casting the no vote.

Watts expressed his distaste for the new districts saying the proposal ignores rural citizens of the county and was an overreach from the LSA taking control away at a local level.

The disapproval in the new districts was shared by supervisor Tim Latham, but he ultimately voted yes.

The redistricting led to a faceoff between Latham and Watts in the primary, with Watts ultimately left vying for the District 1 seat. Iowa Senator Amanda Ragan, who is retiring from Congress, announced her campaign against Watts in July.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current districts.

The new District 2 will be represented by uncontested incumbent Casey Callanan, and will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while District 3 will soon cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District 1 will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.