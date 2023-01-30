County raises indigent burial expenses limit

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved raising the limit for indigent burial expenses from $1,000 to $1,500 at its regular meeting Monday.

Maria Deike, Cerro Gordo County director of Veterans Affairs, told the board the amount had not been increased since at least 2016 and a change was needed. The county's Veterans Affairs office is in charge of the general relief program along with veterans relief funds. The funds are used in emergency situations for those in need of food, clothing, medical treatment, rent or utility assistance in addition to burial expenses.

Deike said in 2023 she expects 15 burials for those needing general assistance, and four $1,500 stipends for veterans.

"Maybe down the road we'll increase it again," she said. "It's one of those deals where it hasn't been increased for so long."

Deike said the new rate puts Cerro Gordo County more in line with counties of similar size. The total cost of the indigent burial program this year is expected to be about $28,500.

Those in need of assistance can make an appointment with Deike's office at the courthouse to apply. She said the Veterans Affairs Office doesn't actively release the specific qualifications for emergency relief for fear of it creating too many applicants.

