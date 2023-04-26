The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors heard some good news from County Engineer Brandon Billings on Monday regarding two of its largest projects.

Billings told the board the water main has been extended to the center of the building site of the new maintenance shed to be contructed on North Illinois Avenue, and Kingland Construction hopes to begin digging the foundation this week. The building materials are expected to be delivered Wednesday.

The $2.87 million maintenance shed project will replace an approximately 70-year-old building with a new 12-equipment bay, 120 x 180 feet building when finished.

In December, Billings explained why there was a need for a new building in Mason City.

"We think that the weight of the roof on the walls is what's keeping the top row of bricks together," Billings said of the old facility. "(Water) was leaking down the wall and hitting a power box. The guys were standing there with a broomstick, hitting the power box to turn the power back on."

He said more room for equipment is needed as well. Plows and grader blades needed to be angled just right to get through the doors, and even then scrapes and dents on the door frames are evident. Once inside, the equipment has to be butted up against the back wall to get the doors shut.

Kingland Construction has also finished maintenance sheds in Ventura and Thornton at a cost of $1.65 million total.

The projects are being paid for through a combination of renting out county property for farmland and a portion of the more than $8 million the county received as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

In other business

Billings told the board that Heartland Asphalt is hoping to start paving on the 245th Street multi-use trail on South Shore Drive in Clear Lake in the next couple of weeks. He said the paving is expected to take about a month to complete.

The paving is also being paid for using American Rescue Plan funding. Forty percent of the $500,000 project will be paid for from a Destination Iowa Grant. That money came from the state, but was supplied to the state through the ARP. The other 60% of the funding comes from the county's ARP account.

It was also announced that the Sheriff's Department has hired two new correctional officers and three new dispatchers.

North Iowa History: Police photos, on the scene Ashland-Asburn murder Bank robbery in Sheffield Breaking of slot machines Breaking of slot machines Breaking of slot machines 1949 Mrs. Deyo at station Stolen car in cemetery Kozy Korner 3 Kozy Korner shooting 6 Kozy Korner shooting 7 Kozy Korner shooting-1 Walt Reindl and stolen property polslots polslots1.jpg polslots2.jpg Strip Bandits Pretty Boy Floyd at McIntire Pretty Boy Floyd Babyface Nelson stolen car Good Time Charlie footprint Thornton robbery footprint Chapman & Hall in Jail Derr murder house Robbery at Earl Fruit Liquor confiscated at police station Wife slayer Govig Murder suspect from Corwith Mattson kidnap suspect Fatal accident photo Tounsend trial Ventura robbers Shattered bank glass Vandalized car Man with deputy and Sheriff Alfred Winters Wrecked house.jpg McWha held by police