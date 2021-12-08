Council OKs first step toward new housing downtown

Development was the name of the game at the Mason City City Council meeting on Tuesday night, where two projects got the OK to move forward.

The first was another project to rehabilitate the upper level of a downtown building for rentals, this time at 15 N. Federal Ave., the office of local Edward Jones financial advisor Jason Geving.

On Oct. 5, Geving and his wife, Nicole, were approved by the council to to apply for a $500,000 federal Community Development Block Grant to create four apartments on the upper levels of the North Federal Avenue building, which they own. The state's Economic Development Authority approved the grant award in November.

The grant award must be applied for and overseen by the city, so on Tuesday night, the council OK'd a contract with the North Iowa Area Council Of Governments to administer the grant funds, and also a development agreement with the Gerings which, among other things, requires that three of the four apartments be leased for the next three years to individuals or families who meet federal low- to moderate-income limits.

The Gevings join at least two others in efforts to capitalize on the availability of federal grants to rehabilitate the upper floors of downtown buildings into housing.

In January, Melissa Fabian, owner of Simply Nourished at 13-15 S. Federal Ave., will begin work on the upper levels of her building that she plans to turn into four apartments, using the federal CDBG money, awarded to the state as part of Congress' pandemic-relief aid. And before Fabian, local dentist Jay Lala renovated the upper floor of the Northwestern Hall building on North Federal with the aid of Main Street Mason City, which applied for and received a grant on Lala's behalf. Seven new apartments came from that project, and all are filled with waiting lists.

Phillip Chodur's G8 looking for rezoning OK from city Mason City's Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday regarding …

The other project, should it come to fruition, could potentially bring another apartment building to downtown. The council OK'd rezoning seven parcels on the corner of Hwys. 122 and 65 South.

The properties, on the northeast corner of the intersection, are empty and have been for years. G8 Development, owned by Philip Chodur, had sought changing the zoning from Z4 multi-use to Z5 central business. The change would normally remove setback and parking requirements, but in this case, the city negotiated a rezoning agreement with parking conditions that mirrored those put into place for The River building. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approving the change at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Jacquelyn Arthur, the Laird Law Firm attorney representing G8 at the city council meeting on Tuesday night, said the developer's plan is to have commercial use on the main floor and residential units on three upper floors. A more specific plan would be developed once the council OKs the zoning change, she said.

Councilor Joshua Masson wanted to know what the ramifications would be of not approving the zoning.

Arthur said it would mean the project would remain in a more speculative state since the developer would not know what the exact restrictions would be on building.

And that is more costly, she said. That's why G8 is seeking the zoning first, so that it can then work with architects on designing a structure that's appropriate and more likely to pass muster.

Masson asked if the project could still not work out, and Arthur acknowledged that yes, ultimately it would come down to whether the building could be constructed at a price that made economic sense.

G8 Development is a known entity to city leaders. In early 2018, the city inked a development agreement with G8 to construct a downtown hotel as part of its River City Renaissance, but terminated that agreement in October the same year, prompting G8 to file a breach of contract lawsuit. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.