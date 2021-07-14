Condition of Clear Lake's historic Sea Wall hasn't gone unnoticed by city officials

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Flory elaborated that Clear Lake began consulting specialists about restoring the Sea Wall in the fall of last year but suffered a setback that pushed back the project's timeline when the consultant they were working with left their position.

Clear Lake has even set aside funds to restore the Sea Wall, but according to Flory, the nature of the project makes it complex and something worth taking time to get right.

"I know a lot of people think you go out to a field, pull out some rock and slap some concrete on it, and that'll fix it, but we don't have any interest in doing that," Flory said. "We want to restore it the way it should be, so we aren't in any 'time is of the essence' situation."

Soukup and the rest of the Save the Sea Wall group met with the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation department on Tuesday to discuss the Sea Wall and why it should be a top priority for the city of Clear Lake.

Soukup is also working on acquiring funding by way of grants for the Sea Wall, and encourages other Clear Lake residents to get involved by attending upcoming parks and recreation advisory board meetings. The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet next Wednesday, July 21.