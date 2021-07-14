Condition of Clear Lake's historic Sea Wall hasn't gone unnoticed by city officials

Clear Lake's historic Sea Wall has undoubtedly seen better days, and residents have begun to take note of its deteriorating condition.
The Sea Wall was constructed along Clear Lake and near downtown in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
But after 85 years in the community, the Sea Wall is beginning to succumb to its old age, showing signs of deterioration. The wall is crumbling in certain areas, with chunks of rock now wholly missing.
To address this, former state Sen. and current Clear Lake resident Betty Soukup recently organized the Save the Sea Wall group, which is presently composed of four Clear Lake residents.
Soukup and the Save the Sea Wall group are seeking to make the restoration of the Sea Wall a priority.
"I know what historical monuments can do for our psyche," Soukup said. "I have a real love for architectural history, and the preservation of that."
Clear Lake city officials have also noted the state of the Sea Wall, and they've already taken steps to begin the renovation process.
"We are certainly cognizant of the Sea Wall," Scott Flory, Clear Lake's city administrator, said. "It's an important thing for the community, and we are certainly aware of that."
Flory elaborated that Clear Lake began consulting specialists about restoring the Sea Wall in the fall of last year but suffered a setback that pushed back the project's timeline when the consultant they were working with left their position.
Clear Lake has even set aside funds to restore the Sea Wall, but according to Flory, the nature of the project makes it complex and something worth taking time to get right.
"I know a lot of people think you go out to a field, pull out some rock and slap some concrete on it, and that'll fix it, but we don't have any interest in doing that," Flory said. "We want to restore it the way it should be, so we aren't in any 'time is of the essence' situation."
Soukup and the rest of the Save the Sea Wall group met with the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation department on Tuesday to discuss the Sea Wall and why it should be a top priority for the city of Clear Lake.
Soukup is also working on acquiring funding by way of grants for the Sea Wall, and encourages other Clear Lake residents to get involved by attending upcoming parks and recreation advisory board meetings. The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet next Wednesday, July 21.
The timeline and cost of the Sea Wall restoration project are still unknown, which Flory says results from aspects like the types of granite, stones and concrete needed for the project.
When asked about the estimated timeline of a Sea Wall project, Flory said, "No clue there at all, that would just be throwing darts at a board blind, so I'd hate to do that. Our interest is making restoration improvements that are consistent with the legacy of that WPA project."
