Community Health Center of Mason City moving its COVID-19 testing site

End of an era.

June 30 is set to be the last day that the Community Health Center of Mason City runs COVID-19 tests out of its drive-up clinic at 1425 S. Federal Avenue in Mason City. Once July starts, tests will be done in the clinic at 404 N. Federal Ave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Per a press release, patients will still be required to make an appointment for testing which are available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and can be scheduled online at chcfd.com. Patients can also schedule over the phone by calling (641)-450-0601.

Upon arrival, patients are asked to wait in the parking lot where the test will be administered.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.