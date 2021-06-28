 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Health Center of Mason City moving its COVID-19 testing site
0 comments
alert top story

Community Health Center of Mason City moving its COVID-19 testing site

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid Test 1

Nurse Practitioner Jill Connell interviews a patient in their vehicle on Sept. 24, 2020 in the Community Health Center of Mason City's same-day COVID-19 testing area.  

End of an era.

June 30 is set to be the last day that the Community Health Center of Mason City runs COVID-19 tests out of its drive-up clinic at 1425 S. Federal Avenue in Mason City. Once July starts, tests will be done in the clinic at 404 N. Federal Ave.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Per a press release, patients will still be required to make an appointment for testing which are available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and can be scheduled online at chcfd.com. Patients can also schedule over the phone by calling (641)-450-0601. 

Upon arrival, patients are asked to wait in the parking lot where the test will be administered. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News