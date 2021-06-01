Coalition hits snag with petition for Floyd County special election

An argument ensued. Tones became sharp. Andrews accused Carr of "playing games," which Carr denied. Boge wanted the petitions back. A sheriff's deputy was called in to keep the peace.

Carr indicated she would call the Iowa Secretary of State's office, and Andrews called the coalition's attorney, Michael Byrne. Byrne had crafted the petition the group used to garner signatures.

After Carr spoke to the secretary of state's office, she told the group that she couldn't accept or reject the petitions, but needed to consult with the Floyd County attorney's office, and in the meantime had to put giant Xes in yellow highlighter on the pages that didn't have the petition language so that they couldn't be used again, as some in the coalition talked about stapling or taping pages together.

Carr told the group, and attorney Byrne, who was listening by speaker phone, that the secretary of state's office said the same part of Iowa code that governs the petition to nominate an individual for elected office -- Chapter 45 -- applies to petitions for special elections. That chapter indicates that every page of the petition with signatures must also carry specific language indicating the candidate's name, office sought, name and date of the election, that all who signed are eligible voters and that the candidate resides in the appropriate district.