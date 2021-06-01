Coalition hits snag with petition for Floyd County special election

CHARLES CITY — A group in Floyd County seeking to change the way supervisors are elected hit a buzz saw in the form of the county auditor who would neither reject nor accept their petitions on Tuesday afternoon.
Gordon Boge, president of the Coalition for Better County Government, said his organization had collected more than 1,100 signatures petitioning the county to hold a special election in August asking to change how the county votes for its board of supervisors.
State code allows for several different options, with Floyd County opting for plan "one," which requires a supervisor to live in a specific district, but allows all of the county to vote for them.
The coalition seeks to change how voters elect the board, with each member only being voted on by those who live in their district, known under state code as plan "three." There are currently three members.
To force the issue to go to ballot, the group needs 10 percent of the turnout from the last election, or 809 people, to sign. And those folks need to be eligible voters in Floyd County.
But when County Auditor Gloria Carr began looking through the 90-plus pages, she pulled out a page with some signatures and told Boge and local accountant Scott Andrews, also with the coalition, that she couldn't accept it because the page didn't have the petition language at the top of it.
An argument ensued. Tones became sharp. Andrews accused Carr of "playing games," which Carr denied. Boge wanted the petitions back. A sheriff's deputy was called in to keep the peace.
Carr indicated she would call the Iowa Secretary of State's office, and Andrews called the coalition's attorney, Michael Byrne. Byrne had crafted the petition the group used to garner signatures.
After Carr spoke to the secretary of state's office, she told the group that she couldn't accept or reject the petitions, but needed to consult with the Floyd County attorney's office, and in the meantime had to put giant Xes in yellow highlighter on the pages that didn't have the petition language so that they couldn't be used again, as some in the coalition talked about stapling or taping pages together.
Carr told the group, and attorney Byrne, who was listening by speaker phone, that the secretary of state's office said the same part of Iowa code that governs the petition to nominate an individual for elected office -- Chapter 45 -- applies to petitions for special elections. That chapter indicates that every page of the petition with signatures must also carry specific language indicating the candidate's name, office sought, name and date of the election, that all who signed are eligible voters and that the candidate resides in the appropriate district.
Byrne disagreed, noting that petitions for special elections related to county supervisor districts is covered by Chapter 331.207 in Iowa Code. That makes no mention of whether the question for the voters needs to be on every signature page of the petition.
Byrne told Carr that he acknowledged the forms the coalition submitted do not conform to Chapter 45, but that he didn't believe they should because it was the wrong part of the code.
He told the county auditor that if Floyd County intended to make the group adhere to a different code, then they would have a court battle. No final decision was made on the petitions, but both Byrne and Carr agreed to speak again after consulting with the county's attorney.
The issue is a timely one because such petitions must be filed by June 1 of an odd-numbered year, which means if the petitions are ultimately rejected, the group would have to wait another two years before trying again.
In 2018 in Mitchell County, voters petitioned the county to switch board representation to five members from three. Each page of the petition in that county had the question posed to voters at the top of each signature page, according to County Auditor Rachel Foster.