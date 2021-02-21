Clear Lake's Veterans Memorial Golf Course records 10 years of profitability

In recent golf seasons, the course has experienced conditions that made it unplayable for days at a time, and this past year, COVID-19 provided its most challenging operating environment since its inception, Barragy said.

He said the foundation applied for, and received, federal coronavirus relief funds in April, which were necessary as more staff was needed to clean its carts and facilities.

The course was established in 1922 and was purchased by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce in 1945, which dedicated it to the city’s war veterans and named it the All Veterans Golf Club.

In 2011, the city of Clear Lake purchased the golf course after the nonprofit operating it encountered financial trouble.

Since then, the city has had an operating agreement with the Veterans Memorial Golf Club Foundation, which became a nonprofit in 2012, to manage and operate the public golf course and facilities.

“We also want to thank you guys, the city of Clear Lake. I really can’t believe this has been 10 years,” Barragy said. “I think it was this month 10 years ago, we were starting this little venture, so kind of crazy, but again, thank you for everything that you guys have done.”

