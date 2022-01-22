Clear Lake to begin final phase of East Main reconstruction project

A multi-year improvement project is nearing its final stage in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake City Council is beginning to review the last phase of the Main Avenue street-reconstruction project, with final approval potentially in the coming weeks.

This first phase of the project the summer of 2020, between 20th Street and South 24th Street, and the second phase, between 14th Street and 20th Street, was completed last year.

The first two legs of the project cost a total of $3.3 million.

The final leg of the project will take place between Eighth Street and 14th Street and will cost approximately $2,548,407.

According to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, to help cover the cost of water service replacements going into homes, homeowners in the impacted construction area will be getting specially assessed, but only if those water upgrades are needed on their property.

The special assessments from the city will cover approximately 17.3%, or $441,000, of the project. Flory says the 17.3% mark is roughly what was covered by special assessment in the previous phase of the project.

To discuss concerns with homeowners, the city hosted a public information meeting last week, which Flory says resulted in some positive conversation. He also noted that attendance was not as high as the city would have liked.

"I agree, the conversations we had were productive, but I was a little disappointed that turnout wasn't great," Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm, said.

A part of the project that did have some residents concerned, according to Petersburg, was that the city would be required to remove a number of trees along Maine Avenue for the project. Although, ash trees in the area had already been slated for removal due to emerald ash borer infestations.

The city discussed the potential of initiating a tree replacement plan for the impacted homeowners, but Petersburg said that would be much further down the road.

To move the project along, the Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a motion setting a public hearing date on the proposed resolution of necessity on Monday, Feb. 7.

Following that, the city intends for bid letting to take place on March 15, and construction to begin July 11.

The anticipated date of completion is June 2023.

