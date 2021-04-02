Clear Lake to begin cleanup of municipal cemetery

Grave decorations placed after April 16 must abide by the following regulations: Fresh flowers, plants, artificial wreaths or flowers, and plant holders may be used for decorating graves but must be placed within the concrete foundation or on the monument or markers, except for Memorial Day. Ten days before and ten days after Memorial Day, these arrangements may be placed on graves provided they are in containers other than glass or pottery. They must also be placed close to the monument or marker. Public Works employees will remove all items after this period.