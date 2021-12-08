Clear Lake taking strides towards future accessibility park

A unique and inclusive park could be one of the newest additions to the Clear Lake community.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the Clear Lake City Council was shown renderings of a proposed accessibility park, drawing excitement from members of the city government.

"It's not every day that you get to take an area of the community that's pretty much blighted in its current condition and transform it in to something really beautiful and spectacular," Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said.

The park would be located at the corner of Second Avenue South and South 15th Street, next to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center. The proposed park would be a marked improvement on the what is currently sitting on the lot, a single vacant maintenance shop.

The city bought the land surrounding the swimming pool from Cerro Gordo County in January of this year, with a park expansion project in mind.

A committee of Clear Lake residents was formed earlier this year to create a design for the park, and determine how to make it accessible to any kid in North Iowa.

To help facilitate in designing the project, Kristy Sagdalen King from Bergland & Cram was brought on as a consultant for the park, taking ideas from the committee and turning them in to reality.

King said that the focal point of the project from the committee was to not cater to any one specific type of person with the design, allowing for the park to be accessible to anyone from the area.

"The intention is for it to be free of barriers," King said. "There aren't a lot of parks like this in our immediate region."

There are numerous details that make this proposed layout of the project more accessible than a traditional park. The Everybody Plays committee was formed to handle the selection and format of playground equipment at the park.

The playground will be employing the use of things like a rubberized surface, specialized playground equipment, a wide range of equipment choices and a specific layout to encourage "engagement and flow of play for people of all abilities," according to King.

The Everybody Plays committee has been fundraising privately for an accessible playground since 2019, separate from the design committee formed this year for the entire park project.

However, the term accessibility stretches beyond just the playground equipment.

It was a goal of the design committee and King to have the entire project be accessible, not just the playground. As a result, the proposed layout of the project will incorporate a large green area next to the playground, various shaded areas and a splash pad accessible to anyone wanting to use it.

Even the infrastructure of the park was designed with inclusivity in mind. A parking lot will be built on the lot, so loading and unloading is safer than it would be with street parking, and a fence will wrap around the perimeter of the park.

"We wanted to make the entire park an inclusive campus," King said. "We wanted to make it safe and inviting for people of all abilities and ages."

The undertaking has been a massive one, but steps are slowly being taken for the project to break ground.

While the timeline is still very up in the air, the hope for the Clear Lake City Council is to begin looking over the proposed schematics early next year.

The city must also tear down the vacant building on the lot before construction can begin. Flory said they are looking at a potential date of spring 2022 to demolish the building.

King said that the intention is for construction to begin some time in the middle of 2022, with a goal to have the park complete and operational in 2023.

"As someone who has young children, this has been really fun and engaging to work on," King said.

